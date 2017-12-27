Deal with it: Wenger tells Mourinho to not complain about Manchester City’s riches

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was amused after hearing his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho’s comments about £300 million not being enough to win the Premier League.
Mourinho claimed that United’s illustrious history does not guarantee them – or any other big club – success when faced with Manchester City’s huge financial resources.
Wenger smiled when he was asked about Mourinho’s comments before saying that he had been in that position for over two decades.
“I have been in that position for 21 years so I will not start to complain now,” Wenger said in a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Thursday. “There is always one team, sometimes four, who were richer than I was, so I learned to cope with that and to deal with that.”
He added, “Yes, Manchester City are richer than us. Yes, Chelsea are richer than us and Manchester United are richer than us but I still believe we have to find a way to be successful.”
Wenger did not rule out signing players in the January transfer window but also said he was open to loaning out or selling his fringe recruits. “I will be busy, yes, because first of all you have clubs that call you to get players on loan or to buy your players,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian. “I’m open-minded to any possibility to strengthen our team.”
On Jack Wilshere’s contract impasse, Wenger said that he would discuss the matter with the midfielder and was confident that the club can convince the Englishman to stay. Wenger also said he expects Alexis Sanchez to see out the last few months of his contract at the Emirates despite the Chilean stating he will not re-sign with the club. Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will both be free agents in the summer.
“Honestly, no, we have not been approached by anyone,” Wenger said about Sanchez. “I’ll just stick to what I said before on him.”