Tendulkar compiles biographies of 21 Indian sportspersons for school curriculum: Report

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has compiled a booklet containing biographies of 21 Indian sportspersons who he believes should make their way into school textbooks to build a stronger sporting culture.
Tendulkar compiled the biographies in a 50-page booklet, titled Unforgettable Sporting Heroes and Legends of India. The booklet includes the likes of hockey legends Dhyan Chand and Leslie Claudius, wrestler Anita Sheoran, boxer Mary Kom, and shuttler Prakash Padukone among others, reported Mumbai Mirror.
The report stated that that the 44-year-old handed out copies to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javedekar after his first address as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha could not take off because of protests.
Tendulkar later took to social media to complete his speech, urging India to transform into a sport-playing nation from a from a sport-loving nation. “You must inculcate a culture of sport to achieve the ultimate goal of becoming a sport-playing country rather than a sport loving one,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying.
“The idea here is that sporting heroes inspire the youth. When their stories become part of our educational system, it becomes that much easier to follow them. India has produced thousands of great sporting heroes. I could not have written about all of them. That said, there can be sporting heroes at the district and state level who may not have achieved recognition as much as he or she should have. Their stories, too, can be part of the school books.”
The other names that complete the booklet are PT Usha, Bishan Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrashekhar, Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagawat, Rajyavardhan Rathore, amputee mountaineer Arunima Sinha, Viswanathan Anand, Karnam Malleshwari, P Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, veteran footballer PK Banerjee, Vijay Amritraj, Milkha Singh, and Ajit Wadekar.