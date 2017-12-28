‘We have that infinite trust in each other’: Interview with Chris and Gabby Adcock

Forgetting their surname for a minute, even if you know them as just Chris and Gabrielle, it’s impossible to miss the chemistry the Adcocks share when you watch them play badminton. The little pats on the back, the constant smiles on both their faces even when losing a point, the cheerful high-fives, the little code words they use before starting the rally.

When you think about, successful doubles pairs across sport are, well, successful because of the chemistry they share.

But the difference for Chris and Gabby Adcock – the European Champions, and World Championships bronze medallists in 2017 – is they don’t have to put in any extra work towards building a bond. That’s how they are in their day to day life, having been a couple for more than a decade and husband-wife since 2013.

It’s no wonder that the Chennai Smashers franchise in the Premier Badminton League wanted them to be on their team as a pair.

Watching them train and play, it’s inescapable that the duo are genuinely having fun when they are on the badminton court. Even away from the spotlight that PBL brings on them, at a routine training session on the morning of their match against Mumbai Rockets in Delhi, the Adcocks are in their element. Be it pulling Sumeeth Reddy’s leg during their sparring sessions, or sharing jokes in sign language with Lee Wang, there is never a dull moment around the Adcocks.

And that doesn’t change one bit when they sit down for an interview with The Field.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Give us the Adcock story in your own words

Gabby: We first met at the age of around 11 or 12, playing on the junior circuit. He’s from Nottingham, I am from Leeds and we hit it off. We travelled to some tournaments around UK and it just blossomed from there.

Chris: We started playing together when we were 15 or so. We became a couple when we were 16-17.

How similar or different are the two of you, personality wise?

Gabby: Personality wise, we are very different and that’s why it works. Chris is really calm, laid-back and chill, and I am the complete opposite (shy laugh)

Chris: Gabby is much more driven and motivated than me, so it’s great for me to be around Gabby. And, obviously, we enjoy our time together.

You guys train together, travel together, play together of course. When it’s not about badminton what are Chris and Gabby up to?



Gabby: We just like to chill out when we are not playing badminton. We love a good meal together. And we just talk about what couples normally talk about. About day-to-day things. We have a dog at home named Bowser, who is a big part of our life off the courts. We are very fortunate that we get to travel together this much, to see and experience all the different cultures. To do that as husband and wife is pretty special.

What are your on-court conversations like?

Chris: When things get tense we try and joke with each other. We are always at our best when we are smiling. We don’t go too crazy, the priority is always to have a good time on court.

Ever swear at each other?

Chris: No, not really. We both know we try hard even when we are losing a match. That’s not something we are likely to do on court, no.

How does your off court chemistry help you on court?

Gabby: Obviously, knowing each other very well helps. I know what brings the best out of Chris and he knows how to get the best from me. The most important thing in doubles is trusting each other. The trust that we both will work extremely hard and we both have the same goals. We both have that infinite trust in each other which is massive I feel. Every second spent on the court, knowing that it’s my husband who I trust no matter what, it’s great to have that.

How does the goal-setting aspect work between the two of you?

Chris: We both have individual goals, and we also set goals for the team in terms of winning titles and medals. But its first about the little goals we set for ourselves, we hit those and our big goals will happen.

And what’s the scene in the Adcock household after a defeat? Who’s in charge of the morale?

Chris: There’s nobody in charge or anything. We sit down with each other, allow things to mellow down after a loss. We’ll analyse what went wrong together and learn the lessons. Sometimes it’s me picking Gabby up and sometimes it’s her cheering me up, there’s no set rule about who’s in charge of morale.

What is Chris’s pet peeve about Gabby and vice versa?

Chris: Pet peeve? Errm.. that’s tough. I don’t really know. Well, sometimes she’s very, very motivated when I just want to sleep more.. she keeps nudging me and says ‘come on, Chris, we need to go train!’ I mean, it’s a good thing she does it, but sometimes it can be a bit much.

Gabby: My pet peeve...

Chris: Having to kick me out of bed, I’d guess.

Gabby: (laughs) Well, that. And also, he’s the most stubborn person I have ever met. But that’s what makes him a world class player badminton player, so I am usually OK with that.

Having fun on stage, meeting the Chennai fans yesterday! Although I think @Pvsindhu1 is laughing at us and not with us!! Haha 😂😂👍#Smashedit pic.twitter.com/b60mPbf9Lz — CHRIS ADCOCK (@ChrisAdcock1) December 22, 2017

Your time with the Chennai Smashers...

Chris: It’s my third time with the Smashers, and Gabby’s second. It’s a great team to be a part of. We have a great time together with the rest of the team. The morale is never down. We were champions last year, that was a really fun season. We are hoping to repeat that again and if we keep enjoying our game, we stand a good chance.

What is it like to be on the same side as PV Sindhu?

Gabby: She’s really good to have around. She’s always this smile-y, laugh-y, joke-y one in the team and she’s a really nice gal. And well, she seems to always have this great crowd following her everywhere we play and it makes it great for us to play in such an amazing atmosphere. We are really lucky to be in the same team as Sindhu, especially in a tournament that’s happening in India.

Tell us a bit about the badminton scene in England.

Chris: Badminton doesn’t quite have the same following in England as it does in Asia. You’ll know, England is very football-dominated, they love their football. More and more people are taking up badminton, which is a good thing. Of course, in Asia it’s a whole lot bigger.

How’s the support you receive back home from the federation? Do you think it could be better?

Chris: Well, it could always be better.

Gabby: Yeah, it could be better but we are a self-reliant team. We have had a lot of backing, and we couldn’t get where we are without that. We have got very good coaches. I think, everything could always be better, if you are talking about fine margins. But we are happy being in the position we are now.

Commonwealth Games is a priority for 2018?

Chris: The Commonwealth Games is definitely big on our agenda for the next year. We are the champions from Glasgow 2014, it was an amazing feeling to get that gold medal. It’s a great achievement in our career and we are looking forward to defending in Australia. Just hoping to be fit and healthy to retain the title.

Tell us one thing you love and hate about each other.

Chris: Gabby’s personality – which is for love, by the way, just to be clear. (grins) She’s very upbeat and happy all the time. And of course, she’s very beautiful. And hate about Gabby?

Gabby: That’s a very strong word. (laughs)

Chris: Hah, yes. There’s nothing I really hate about her. If there was, she probably wouldn’t be my wife.

Gabby: Good answer, Chris.

Hate is a strong word, yes. Dislike, is what we meant.

Gabby: And there’s not really much I dislike about Chris, but like I said sometimes he’s too stubborn but I wouldn’t change it. He is where he is by being so driven and relentless. What I love about him the most? He’s the most caring person I have ever met. He always thinks about other people first, sometimes too much. Sometimes, he needs to think about himself.

And obviously, he’s very handsome and he’s got a very nice bum. (bursts out laughing)