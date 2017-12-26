Yuki Bhambri targeting ‘bigger tournaments’ and ATP World Tour title win in 2018

Big things were expected from Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri when he broke into the world’s top 100 in 2015. However, an injury halted his progress. He did not play many big events in the 2017 season but ended the year strongly by winning the Pune ATP Challenger and also made the semis of the Bengaluru Open.

The 2017 season also brought the biggest win of Bhambri’s career when he beat world No 22 Gael Monfils at the Citi Open, where he reached the quarter-finals.

Eyeing the big stage

With the 2018 season about to kick-off, Bhambri has his sight set on winning an ATP World Tour title. “The key is to play as much possible and play bigger tournaments. I had a few quarter-finals [on the ATP World Tour]. You have to focus on every match [to win a title], whether it’s an ATP or a Challenger or an ITF Futures. If you ask me whether I am capable of winning an ATP event, I would say, yes, I am,” he said.

Bhambri has been India’s big hope after winning the junior Australian Open in 2009 and prestigious Orange Bowl in the same year. However, lack of consistency at the highest level is yet to arrive for the 25-year-old. On Monday, Bhambri will begin his tennis season by playing the Tata Open in Pune, Maharashtra.

Training in Bangkok

To prepare, Bhambri was in Bangkok where he trained under coach Stephen Koon.

“I spent my off-season in Bangkok. All the top Asian players from Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Georgia were there. It was a good group, good weather, similar to Australia. We had trained together last year as well and decided to come back again,” he said.

Asked to elaborate on the training he underwent, Bhambri said, “I tried to find ways to push in every set but at the same time not to overload and make sure we are improving but not doing too much. There were little, little improvements in every sphere, the backhand, the forehand. Forehand is a bit harder now. There is better concentration and better intensity.”

Bhambri also was thankful for his wild-card entry into the Tata Open along with Ramkumar Ramanathan.

“It takes time when you comeback from a break. Hopefully, the sharpness will be there,” he said. “It will be good for my confidence to start well but it’s a long season. It’s not a do-or-die situation. I have 25 tournaments to play. Hopefully I will start well but not overthink about it.”

Happy hunting ground

And he is going to a place where he is unbeaten since October 2015. Bhambri won the KPIT Challenger at Pune in 2015, which helped him re-enter the top-100. Last month, he won the Pune ATP Challenger, which helped him finish the season close to the top-100. However, Bhambri, now ranked 116, said past records won’t matter. “I have done well but it will be different. The courts will be re-surfaced, they will be slower and conditions will be different,” he said.

Bhambri was happy that the tournament-deprived country has not lost out on this ATP 250 event after Chennai Open organisers backed off due to financial issues. “Good to have Pune taking it up and we have not lost [the tournament],” he said.

After winning the Pune Challenger, Bhambri had lost to young sensation Sumit Nagal in the semi-finals of the Bengaluru Open. Asked to reflect on that defeat against a young compatriot, Bhambri said, “I have already forgotten [about it]. We try and learn from mistakes and come back stronger.” Asked specifically if he played badly or Nagal played extremely well, Bhambri said, “A combination of both. It was tough and the court was also different and Sumit deserved to win that day.”