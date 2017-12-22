Ranji Trophy final preview: Underdogs Vidarbha eye first title against veterans Delhi

A win away from their first Ranji Trophy title, underdogs Vidarbha are ready to face Delhi in the final on Friday. Since reaching their first semi-final, Vidarbha’s story has been about getting familiarised with unchartered territories, and now they are up against a team that has also been seeking happy endings for years. If Vidarbha’s run ends in heartbreak at the Holkar Stadium, it will result in Delhi’s eighth Ranji title–the last coming almost a decade back.

Advantage Delhi

It has been some turnaround after the off-field controversies that dogged the Delhi team last season, with much publicised altercation between then skipper Gautam Gambhir and coach KP Bhaskar. A team that has produced some of the finest players in recent years, it is advantage Delhi for now. However, given Vidarbha’s spirited run to their maiden title clash, Delhi will be wary of the threat they could pose over the next few days.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said, “We are just focused on the job at hand. We know we will have to play really well to win the match.”

Vidarbha’s medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani has become the toast of the domestic scene since he ran through season favourites Karnataka’s a star-studded batting line-up in the semi-final in Kolkata. Against Delhi, Gurbani and his team-mates have another difficult challenge facing them. With Gambhir in red-hot form, Delhi know they have a player who can be relied on in times of crisis.

Gambhir on song

The former India opener has already scored three centuries and two fifties in the tournament. From scoring a crucial 95 in the fourth-innings quarter-final chase against Madhya Pradesh, to the century versus Bengal in the last-four stage, Gambhir has had a decisive role in the team’s progress to the final.

Gambhir’s opening partner, Kunal Chandela, too is coming off a century in the semi-final, and Delhi are fortunate to enter the season’s biggest game with their openers in top form. Nitish Rana has scored a lot of runs batting in the middle-order. The seven-time winners have a young captain in Pant and though he has had a quiet season. However, Pant will to impress the national selectors.

Navdeep Saini, the 25-year-old pacer, has been a consistent wicket-taker for Delhi this season. His seven- wicket match haul against Bengal in the semi-final contributed to the win. Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra has been the leading wicket-taker for Delhi this season with 32 wickets.

As far as Vidarbha are concerned, their charge has been led by the experienced Faiz Fazal (843 runs) and his opening partner, Sanjay Ramaswamy (735 runs). Veteran Wasim Jaffer and coach Chandrakant Pandit, who have won multiple titles with Mumbai, have inspired the Vidarbha team to bring their best when it matters.

Squads

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (captain), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Sathish, Apoorv Wankhede, Vinod Wadkar (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, SiddeshNeral, Rajneesh Gurbani, Karn Sharma, Shalabh Srivastava, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Suniket Bingewar, Ravikumar Thakur, Aditya Thakare

Delhi: Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), Gautam Gambhir, Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Manan Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Vikas Tokas, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akash Sudan, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand, Milind Kumar.