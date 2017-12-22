Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy final preview: Underdogs Vidarbha eye first title against veterans Delhi

If Vidarbha’s run ends in heartbreak at the Holkar Stadium, it will result in Delhi’s eighth Ranji title–the last coming almost a decade back.

by 
PTI

A win away from their first Ranji Trophy title, underdogs Vidarbha are ready to face Delhi in the final on Friday. Since reaching their first semi-final, Vidarbha’s story has been about getting familiarised with unchartered territories, and now they are up against a team that has also been seeking happy endings for years. If Vidarbha’s run ends in heartbreak at the Holkar Stadium, it will result in Delhi’s eighth Ranji title–the last coming almost a decade back.

Advantage Delhi

It has been some turnaround after the off-field controversies that dogged the Delhi team last season, with much publicised altercation between then skipper Gautam Gambhir and coach KP Bhaskar. A team that has produced some of the finest players in recent years, it is advantage Delhi for now. However, given Vidarbha’s spirited run to their maiden title clash, Delhi will be wary of the threat they could pose over the next few days.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said, “We are just focused on the job at hand. We know we will have to play really well to win the match.”

Vidarbha’s medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani has become the toast of the domestic scene since he ran through season favourites Karnataka’s a star-studded batting line-up in the semi-final in Kolkata. Against Delhi, Gurbani and his team-mates have another difficult challenge facing them. With Gambhir in red-hot form, Delhi know they have a player who can be relied on in times of crisis.

Gambhir on song

The former India opener has already scored three centuries and two fifties in the tournament. From scoring a crucial 95 in the fourth-innings quarter-final chase against Madhya Pradesh, to the century versus Bengal in the last-four stage, Gambhir has had a decisive role in the team’s progress to the final.

Gambhir’s opening partner, Kunal Chandela, too is coming off a century in the semi-final, and Delhi are fortunate to enter the season’s biggest game with their openers in top form. Nitish Rana has scored a lot of runs batting in the middle-order. The seven-time winners have a young captain in Pant and though he has had a quiet season. However, Pant will to impress the national selectors.

Navdeep Saini, the 25-year-old pacer, has been a consistent wicket-taker for Delhi this season. His seven- wicket match haul against Bengal in the semi-final contributed to the win. Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra has been the leading wicket-taker for Delhi this season with 32 wickets.

As far as Vidarbha are concerned, their charge has been led by the experienced Faiz Fazal (843 runs) and his opening partner, Sanjay Ramaswamy (735 runs). Veteran Wasim Jaffer and coach Chandrakant Pandit, who have won multiple titles with Mumbai, have inspired the Vidarbha team to bring their best when it matters.

Squads

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (captain), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Sathish, Apoorv Wankhede, Vinod Wadkar (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, SiddeshNeral, Rajneesh Gurbani, Karn Sharma, Shalabh Srivastava, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Suniket Bingewar, Ravikumar Thakur, Aditya Thakare

Delhi: Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), Gautam Gambhir, Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Manan Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Vikas Tokas, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akash Sudan, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand, Milind Kumar.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.