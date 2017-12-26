TENNIS

‘Want to be fit and play tennis’: Andy Murray says his goals have changed after injury-ravaged 2017

The Scot wants to first prove he is finally fit and start to enjoy his tennis again.

by 
Joe Toth/ AELTC/ AFP

Andy Murray says his injury-ravaged season has forced him to take a cautious approach to what he can achieve when he returns to action.

Murray has been sidelined since July when he was beaten by Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

That loss was caused largely by Murray’s problems with a hip injury and he missed the US Open as a result of his fitness struggles.

The three-time major winner plans to make his comeback at the Brisbane tournament which starts on New Year’s Eve.

But despite also surrendering his world number one ranking during a frustrating year, Murray insists he won’t be motivated solely by thoughts of Grand Slam glory once he gets back on court.

Instead, the Scot wants to first prove he is finally fit and start to enjoy his tennis again.

“When I was fit and healthy last year (2016) you think about winning all the major events, getting to No 1 and winning every competition that you are in and that is what really drives you,” Murray told Sky Sports.

“When you miss four or five months and there has been a bit of uncertainty about my hip or stuff. I missed the US Open and almost missed Wimbledon as well.

“The goals change and I remember now how much I just loved playing tennis – it isn’t about winning every match that I play in the future or winning more slams.

“I want to get back to playing tennis, I want to be fit and healthy and that is what is driving me just now.

“I am hoping next year I can get back to that and if I do then I have an opportunity to compete for the biggest tournaments in the world and I still believe that.”

Murray’s ranking has slumped outside the top 10 for the first time in a decade, but the 30-year-old is confident he can still make an impact in the Grand Slams once he gets back into the groove.

“The major competitions are the ones that drive me more than the ranking. I want to compete. It was tough for me basically limping out of Wimbledon at the end,” Murray said.

“I want to be competing hard and trying to win the Australian Open in January. That is ultimately what I want to be doing but first and foremost I need to get healthy.

“I was pretty unhealthy for most of this year and I am getting there but it is a slow process.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.