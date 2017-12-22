Scroll

Record-breaker Harry Kane spurred by doubters, desire to be consistent like Messi, Ronaldo

The Tottenham Hotspur striker says his record year was fuelled by a desire to silence the doubters by earning his place alongside the current greats.

by 
Ian Kington/AFP

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says his record-breaking year was fuelled by a desire to silence the doubters by earning his place alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane’s hat-trick in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton on Tuesday proved a landmark moment for the England star.

His 39 goals in 36 games smashes Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after Shearer managed 36 in 42 games back in 1995.

Perhaps even more impressively, Kane will finish this year with 56 goals for club and country, which is two better than Barcelona’s Messi has managed and three more than Real Madrid’s Ronaldo.

Kane is the first player ever to finish a calendar year with six Premier League hat-tricks.

Tottenham fans revelled in their hero’s success with a song mocking those that branded Kane a one-season wonder after he exploded onto the scene with 21 league goals in 2014-15.

Kane scored 25 and 29 in his next two campaigns and has 18 already this term.

“Does that still spur me on? Probably, it’s always in the back of my mind,” Kane said.

“I’ve always said that when people doubt me I want to prove them wrong whether it’s at a young age or now, that’s just my mindset, something in me since a young age.

“I’ll keep getting better, keep trying to improve. It’s a funny song for our fans to sing and I’ll keep doing it for nine, 10 seasons and see where it takes me.”

Kane is a stickler for targets and rarely unaware of records he is told he may be about to break.

But passing Messi and Ronaldo this year gives the 24-year-old particular satisfaction and he accepts the challenge is now to match the historic duo’s longevity.

“The club and country one is good as it shows I’m doing it at all levels - Champions League, for England – not just in one competition,” Kane said.

“When you look at Messi and Ronaldo, I’ve obviously still got a long way to go before I can be compared to them but it’s a start and that’s what I want to do: keep improving and be up there one day.

“That’s always the goal, to be bracketed with the best players in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have set that standard for so long now.

“To nick ahead is something I’m proud of and it’s just the start for me. I want to do it year in year out. They’ve done it for eight, nine years now so be classed in that bracket, that’s what I’ve got to do. That’s my aim.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.