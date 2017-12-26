Badminton

‘It’s ridiculous’: World No 1 Viktor Axelsen slams BWF’s new service rule

This will make it harder for taller players who physically can’t change how tall they are, said Axelsen.

Ever since Badminton World Federation announced that the new service rule will be tested from March, 2018, many players have expressed their displeasure, but none quite like world No 1 Viktor Axelsen. In a video he posted on his social media accounts, Axelsen mocked the then-proposed, now-official rule change, along with his Danish counterpart Mats Kolding.

According to the new rule, the entire shuttle can be no higher than 1.15 metres from the surface of the court at the instant of being hit by the server’s racket. The rule will come into effect from the All England Open.

While speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday after his first match of this year’s Premier Badminton League, Axelsen did not hold back on his criticism of the rule, slamming the BWF for trying to fix something that is not broken.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Axelsen said, without a moment of hesitation, when he was asked about the video he posted. “You don’t lower the basket in basketball just because taller players are having an easier time dunking. I know there might be some issues in men’s doubles, but I don’t think a fixed height will change it. This is simply making it harder for taller players who physically can’t change how tall they are. So it’s not fair at all. And it’s even more ridiculous to try it out at the All England, which is the most traditional tournament.”

Saying that he will figure a plan out for himself, Axelsen said he will not stop raising the issue even if it’s unlikely that the BWF is going to have a change of mind.

“I am trying to do what I can you know, by saying my opinion like I am doing right now and speaking out on social media. I don’t think BWF is going to change the rule just because I don’t like it. Hopefully other players join me if they feel the same way, because it’s our job to speak out.”

World number 3 PV Sindhu had echoed similar thoughts recently as well.

“From my side, it’s just that it could have come at a better time, a different tournament instead of the All England Championships, because it is a very prestigious tournament for everybody,” Sindhu had said.

Speaking after a convincing straight game win in his first game of the PBL this season for Bengaluru Blasters against China’s Tian Houwei, Axelsen credited high quality training and planning for proper rest between tournaments for the phenomenal year he has had.

And looking forward, the Dane felt the race for No 1 is going to be tighter than ever in 2018.

“It’s really tight,” the reigning World Champion said. “I know that every time you don’t bring out your A game, a lot of players are capable of defeating you. So every time I turn up I have to be at my best if I have to stay on top, that’s what I am focusing on doing.”

When asked to talk about the year Srikanth has had, Axelsen responded with typical wit. “I know, every time I face the media in India I am asked to talk about Srikanth, Prannoy and all the other Indian players. They keep getting better and I’ll keep saying that, so you can write that down as many times” he said with a smile. “I am thrilled that India is getting better at badminton, it’s great for the sport and I am sure we will have many good matches in the future,” he said.

