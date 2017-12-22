India in South Africa

My mind and heart tells me 2018 is going to be my year, says Ajinkya Rahane

The India vice-captain said that his recent lean patch helped him gain perspective about success and failure.

by 

Despite his lean run of form recently, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was upbeat about the challenging 2018 calendar, and stated that he was only one good knock away from regaining his touch, reported Times of India.

India kick-start the new year by squaring up against the mighty South Africans in their den even without playing a practice match. Rahane said he was ready: “My mind and heart tells me 2018 is going to be my year and I’m really confident about it. I’ve always maintained that be it cricket or life, I always prefer to remain in the present. So, while it’s going to be a year of many challenges, the focus right now is on South Africa.

“Doing well there is right on the top of my mind. As far as the big picture is concerned, every day is a different day, every game is a different game.”

Bad form taught me a lot

Rahane turned philosophical when he delved deep into his woeful run of form recently. The Mumbai batsman only has two 50+ scores in his last 20 innings, “In life, we go through ups and downs, fall and then get up again. We learn to deal with things as they come, work our way through the rough patches.

“How we deal with those phases is crucial. According to me, if you give some amount of importance to the success that you’ve achieved in life, the same amount of importance needs to be given to the failures that come your way. I don’t take either of it very seriously, as long as I’m learning along the way.”

Rahane has taken the brickbats that have come his way recently with minimum fuss. Following the Sri Lanka series, the 29-year-old went back to the drawing board to work on his technique under his long-time coach Pravin Amre, “This phase has actually taught me a lot, on and off the field on how I need to go about with my cricket from here, how to remain calm when things don’t go your way. What I’m trying to do right now is to remind myself of the processes I followed when things were going my way and keep repeating them. Just make it a routine thing.

“I’ve spoken to so many of my seniors over the course of time, during good phases and the times when I’ve struggled and the common aspect to whatever they shared with me was that there’s nobody who’s got away without getting a taste of failure. It happens with everyone. The challenge is in how you overcome it. It’s about just one good innings.”

‘We respect South Africa’

Rahane is grateful about the support he has received from his teammates recently. However, it remains uncertain if would take the field for India in the first Test. “Yes, it feels so good to see how the team management has backed me all the way. Especially Virat, the coaches, the selectors ... As a player, I can’t ask for more. When the whole team is behind you, you’re never short on motivation. Runs will come, I don’t need to worry about it too much.”

Rahane, the only Indian batsman to have come out of every non-Asia tour with his reputation intact, urged his teammates to mirror their performances over the last two years, “The amount of travel an international cricketer does these days, the lines are fast blurring between what is home and what is away.

“The important thing here is to respect the opposition. We respect South Africa but at the same time, we realize, if we want to win there, the first thing we need to do is express ourselves. It is important to play with the same kind of freedom that we’ve played over the last two years.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.