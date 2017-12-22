The Ashes

It was just ‘pommie bashing’: England coach Bayliss on Australia’s ball-tampering claims

Former Australian cricketers targeted James Anderson for ‘getting his nail into the ball’.

by 
James Anderson sinking his nail into the ball. | Screengrab

England coach Trevor Bayliss on Friday dismissed Australia’s ball-tampering allegations as “beat-up” claims and “pommie bashing”.

James Anderson sinking his fingernail into the ball raised a few eyebrows on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne. In the 12th over, bowled by Chris Woakes, he was seen rubbing the quarter-seam of the ball with his left thumb.

“I’m not sure you are allowed to use your fingernail there,” Shane Warne, part of Channel Nine’s commentary team, said on-air.

“If you are going to touch the ball at all, it’s not just shining it, you want to do it right in front of the umpire so they know there is nothing untoward going on.”

His co-commentator, Michael Slater, added, “That’s interesting, you can’t get your nail into the ball. That’s a no-no.”

Former cricketer Michael Hussey told cricket.com.au that the English fast-bowler could face punishment for his action.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle, however, clarified after the day’s play there would be no report into the allegations. But a ESPNcricinfo report claimed that “both sides were spoken to about the tactic of scuffing the ball on the wicket ends”.

“It’s a beat-up,” Bayliss said. “As soon as I saw the headlines I raced into the umpires [room] and that was their words: ‘Nothing to worry about, it was a beat-up, absolutely fine’.

“The umpires spoke to both captains during this game about throwing the ball into rough areas.”

“Every team in the world does that and obviously the umpires don’t want it to go overboard and both teams have taken it on board.”

“I did see the footage and if [Anderson] was trying to scratch it then he was scratching the wrong [shiny] side for it to go reverse. I’m quite sure that wasn’t the case.”

When the umpires called off play after persistent rain, Australia were 103 for two and trailing by 61 runs with a day remaining.

(with inputs from AFP)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.