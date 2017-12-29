Premier League

‘Motivation to find place in Champions League next year’: Conte tells Chelsea to focus on top four

Chelsea are currently a point behind Manchester United who are in second place.

by 
Paul Childs/Reuters

Antonio Conte has urged Chelsea to take a significant step towards a top four finish in the Premier League by beating Stoke on Saturday. Conte’s side know their chances of retaining the Premier League title are slim given Manchester City’s record-breaking run has left Chelsea 16 points adrift of the leaders.

But they have won their last six Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge and are currently just a single point behind Manchester United in second place. Chelsea also boast a four-point advantage over Liverpool, the club directly below them, and Blues boss Conte is looking to maintain that advantage heading into 2018.

“In this league there is great motivation for all to try to stay there and fight until the end,” Conte said. “I don’t know if we can do this for the title because it depends on Manchester City, who are doing something extraordinary. To win every game and draw one means you are having a fantastic run. But there is great motivation to find a place in the Champions League next year, there are four places for six top teams. Our start wasn’t easy for many reasons but we want to work and improve. There are many competitions and we must be very proud to play every game.”

Chelsea have struggled to replicate last season’s title-winning heroics, with Conte spending much of the summer in a bitter dispute with Diego Costa. Costa was eventually replaced by fellow Spain international Alvaro Morata and the former Real Madrid man will go into the weekend with 12 Chelsea goals to his name, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Stoke in September.

Conte is delighted with Morata’s contribution but is also mindful that this was his first experience of a hectic festive period, with the same applying to fellow new recruits Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Busy period

“It’s the first time they’ve played at Christmas,” he said. “It’s not simple but this atmosphere is great. During this period you have your parents, brothers, daughters with you and the family come to watch the game. It’s a busy period for us but it started in November and will continue through January and February.”

Stoke have not won any of the 11 games they have played at Stamford Bridge since becoming a Premier League club in 2008. But four points from their last two games has at least eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes. The Potters are relatively safe in 13th place but are mindful there is only a three-point cushion between themselves and third-bottom Bournemouth.

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen is confident 2018 will be an improvement on this year’s struggles.

“We want to end the year on a great note and take that into next year,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can be that much better. The feeling is that we have turned a little bit of a corner and let’s take that into next year. Hopefully, we’re starting to learn from our mistakes. We’ve been a bit slow with it. It’s been drilled into us, in all fairness, but the Premier League is unforgiving. You can’t lose your heads and start chasing games because teams pick you off and punish you. The signs are promising that we’ve learnt from that. It was a pretty positive feeling to come away with a point. We obviously wanted all three, but to go behind, in previous times, we might have folded, lost our shape and been run ragged but that didn’t happen.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.