2017 in review: From most aces to most bagels, the quirkiest tennis stats of the year

Tennis is driven by numbers. A couple of statistics are often the difference between winning and losing. Every match produces a trove of data for nerds like us to run our analysis and models to find patterns – how many break points does Roger Federer actually convert? How many winners does Serena Williams blast when returning?

But doing these analysis can often be quite overwhelming for someone who isn’t used to staring at spreadsheets all day. Lucky for you, we are a bit too obsessed with our jobs. So we did the work for you and plucked the quirkiest, most interesting stats from 2017 that would otherwise be lost in averages and aggregates.

Most aces by winner

ATP: At the first round at Australian Open, Ivo Karlovic aced Horacio Zeballos 75 times.

WTA: Karolina Pliskova hit 21 aces against Dominika Cibulkova in the semi final at Doha.

Most aces by loser

ATP: Interestingly, Ivo Karlovic also hit the most aces in a losing cause – 46 against Bjorn Fratangelo at US Open first round.

WTA: Naomi Broady hit 19 aces but still came out short against Daria Gavrilova in the first round Australian Open.

Most double faults by winner

ATP: Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul hit an insane 15 double faults and still won against Abdullah Maqdas at the Davis Cup Round 1. But wait. Hold on to your beers till you see the WTA stat.

WTA: Kristina Mladenovic made 20 double faults against Heather Watson at Acapulco third round.

Most final losses

ATP: Rafael Nadal lost 3 finals, incidentally all to Roger Federer at Australian Open, Miami and Shanghai.

WTA: Caroline Wozniacki lost 6 finals this year: Qatar, Dubai, Miami, Eastbourne, Swedish Open and Rogers Cup

Wozniacki makes an eighth final of 2017, first @WTAFinalsSG since 2010. Shook off the Garcia loss to improve to 6-3 vs Pliskova. #wtafinals pic.twitter.com/FHw7qJc6rZ — David Kane (@DKTNNS) October 28, 2017

Most break points saved by winner

ATP: Viktor Troicki saved 20 break points vs Evgeny Donskoy at Roland Garros first round.

WTA: Kristina Mladenovic saved 21 vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich at S-Hertogenbosch R16.

Longest match

Ivo Karlovic vs Horacio Zeballos at Australian Open R128 - 322 minutes

Sabina Sharipova vs Su Wei Hsieh at Kuala Lumpur R32 - 275 minutes

Shortest completed match

ATP: Yuichi Sugita dispatched Daniel Altmaier in 49 minutes at Antalya QF.

WTA: Monica Puig beat Laura Siegemund at Doha third round in 40 minutes.

Oldest final winner

ATP: No, it’s not Roger Federer.

Victor Estrella was 36 and a half years of age when he beat Paolo Lorenzi at the Quito Final.

WTA: 36 years and 10 months old Francesca Schiavone beat Lara Arruabarrena at the Bogota final.

Youngest final winner

ATP: Andrey Rublev was 19 years and seven months old when he beat Paolo Lorenzi at Umag.

WTA: Marketa Vondrousova was 17 years and 10 months old when she beat Anett Kontaveit at the Biel final.

Most bagelled

ATP: Nikoloz Basilashvili: 5 times

WTA: Annika Beck: 7 times

Winning after being bagelled in 1st set

ATP: Rafael Nadal vs Philipp Kohlschreiber – Miami Masters R32

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Martin Klizan – Sofia QF

Gilles Simon vs Gael Monfils – Madrid R64

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Jared Donaldson – Canada Masters R16

Fabio Fognini vs Konstantin Kravchuk – Indian Wells Masters R128

Kei Nishikori vs Fernando Verdasco – Roland Garros R16

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Andrey Rublev – Roland Garros R128

WTA: Qiang Wang vs Donna Vekic – Miami R128

Christina Mchale vs Andrea Petkovic – Strasbourg R32

Risa Ozaki vs Kurumi Nara – Hobart R32

Kaia Kanepi vs Francesca Schiavone – US Open R128

Highest rank difference between winner and loser

ATP: 907: Thanasi Kokkinakis (993) vs Mikhail Youzhny (86) – S-Hertogenbosch R32

WTA: 931: Sloane Stephens (934) vs Angelique Kerber (3) – Toronto R16