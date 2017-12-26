international football

Football world celebrates as African hero George Weah is elected president of Liberia

Didier Drogba led the plaudits for the 51-year-old, who is the only African to win the Ballon d’Or.

by 
MARCO LONGARI/AFP

Former AC Milan and Chelsea star Didier Drogba led plaudits on Friday from the world of football to George Weah after the only African to win the Ballon d’Or was elected president of Liberia.

“Congratulations Mr George” the Ivory Coast legend posted on Twitter.

“Thanks Didier for your support, we are both concerned and aware of the destiny of our peoples. Let’s follow the same path,” replied Weah.

Drogba’s compatriot, Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wrote: “Congratulations president Weah!!”

Marseille’s former Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia applauded Weah on his “superb career”.

“First African Ballon d’Or in 1995, first retired player to be elected president of the Republic. Respect!”

Weah, idolised in Liberia as “Mister George”, will be sworn in on January 22 after winning Thursday’s run-off against vice President Joseph Boakai.

His election success was noted with pride by former clubs Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Weah played at Monaco from 1988 to 1992 and the French Ligue 1 side noted in a statement: “The entire club congratulates George Weah on his election to the presidency of Liberia and presents him with all its best wishes for success as the head of his country!”

From Monaco Weah moved to PSG where he picked up two Cup titles in 1993 and 1995, a league title in 1994 as well as sparkling in Europe.

“We knew George Weah well before he became elected president of Liberia. Congratulations to the legend of PSG and world football on this new chapter in his brilliant career,” PSG wrote in English on Twitter.

AC Milan offered their congratulations “to the Red and Black legend” who starred for the club over four seasons, picking up two Seria A titles in 1996 and 1999.

Despite numerous examples of the game’s former stars entering politics Weah is the first former player to succeed in being elected head of his country.

Others have launched political careers, most recently AC Milan’s star Georgian defender Kakha Kaladze who was elected mayor of Georgia capital Tbilisi after serving as the Georgian government’s Energy Minister.

In Brazil ex star striker Romario has served as a senator since 2015.

But until Weah being elected head of state was confined to powerful club directors like ex AC Milan boss Silvio Berlusconi in Italy, or the current Argentine President, Mauricio Macri, a former Boca Juniors president.

By winning this week’s election Weah has created another precedent just as he did back in 1995 when he became the first African to win the Ballon d’Or.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.