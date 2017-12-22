I-League 2017

I-League: Profligate Mohun Bagan held by 10-man Indian Arrows

The hosts drew first blood through a penalty in the 27th minute from Dicka, which was cancelled out by Balan six minutes later.

by 
AIFF

Former champions Mohun Bagan failed to make their ‘home debut’ count as a 10-man Indian Arrows dished out a spirited show to return with a creditable 1-1 draw in an I-League fixture in Kolkata on Friday.

A profligate Mohun Bagan took the penalty route to draw first blood in the 27th minute through Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka in what appeared to be a contentious decision by the referee.

But their joy was shortlived as the All India Football Federation’s developmental outfit restored parity within six minutes in a fine display of passing football with Rahul Balan slotting it home.

It was Rahim Ali who raced past Kingshuk Debanth and Eze Kingsely from the left before a cool-headed Rahul finished it beautifully getting past the Mohun Bagan defenders.

Mohun Bagan stepped up their attack in the second-half and the Arrows got a twin blow – first in the 65th minute when Amarjit Singh Kiyam was sent off and later in the 74th minute when Ashish Rai had to be stretchered off after receiving a head injury.

But despite playing with 10-man, the Arrows, who consists of mostly India’s under-17 World Cup players, put up a solid show.

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh also put up a fine save to deny Ansumana Kromah at the stroke of halftime to return with the Man-of-the-Match award and hand Mohun Bagan a hattrick of draws at home.

‘Go back’

It was for the first time that an I-League match was held at the Kolkata Maidan and the venue witnessed a near fullhouse at the 17,000-capacity stadium as crowd turned up in large numbers, even for a weekday match with a 2pm kickoff.

But disappointed with the result, the crowd booed Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Sanjoy Sen with ‘go back’ slogans while giving a standing ovation to the Luis Norton de Matos’ side.

“It’s natural, and obvious to be disappointed. I’m not blaming them, they have come all the way to see us win at home. How many more opportunities would we have got? We have no excuse. It’s more shameful than losing,” Sen said referring to their string of draws at home.

After six matches, which include four draws, Mohun Bagan now have 10 points, three points clear of Indian Arrows at number six on I-League standings.

It was a like a festive atmosphere at the Mohun Bagan ground as hundreds were seen on the lookout for tickets to gain a last-minute entry.

Inside the ground, the Arrows youngsters looked impressive and showed good ball possession and even got the first shot at goal with Rahim Ali long range strike that missed the target.

Mariners, on the other hand, wasted some fine opportunities with both their foreigner duo up front – Dicka and Ansumana Kromah – hardly making any difference as they missed Sony Norde badly.

The Haitian star forward was still to recover from his knee injury and could be seen watching his team’s plight from the gallery.

Mohun Bagan got their first opportunity in the 18th minute when Abhishek Das set it up from the right but Kromah failed to make use of the cross.

Minutes later, the Liberian missed an open net after a lovely through ball from Dicka.

It was in the 25th minute when Nikhil Kadam won a penalty from what seemed like hardly any tackle by Rai inside the box but referee Tejas Nagvenkar thought otherwise and pointed to the spot and Dicka put them ahead.

But it did not matter much for the home side as they conceded goal within minutes with a lovely move by the Arrows boys.

After the changeover, Kiyam was sent off following a second booking in 15 minutes as Arrwos were down to 10 players in the 65th minute but it appeared to be another harsh decision by the referee.

Rai had to be stretchered off after Manandeep Singh hit him on his face with a bicycle kick attempt in the 71st minute as Arrows continued playing with nine players before being substituted.

Having shown a yellow for his rough tackle, Manandeep missed a sitter in the second-half after failing to score from close range.

Both the teams rung in two changes, most notably being that of Norde who was replaced by Kadam but their defence was bolstered by Kingsley’s return from suspension.

For the Arrows, Nongdamba Naorem got a start after his incredible ‘Messi-like’ goal, while Rahul also made it to the side and scored the equaliser.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.