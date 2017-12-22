Indian Super League

ISL: Mumbai City FC smash four past hapless Delhi Dynamos in heated clash of capitals

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the first half after a violent clash between Sehnaj Singh and Claudio Matias.

by 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

A Mumbai versus Delhi match is never immune to an outbreak of fisticuffs, whatever the sport, but what happened at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday perhaps stretched it a wee bit. Mumbai were comfortably leading the game 2-0 with hardly any time left before the halftime whistle, when their midfielder Sehnaj Singh got embroiled in an argument with Delhi counterpart Claudio Matias over a foul.

The argument escalated into a proper brawl as fists and headbutts were exchanged, more players got involved, and the Mumbai Football Arena began to resemble a rugby field. There were also players from both teams trying calm their teammates down but nothing could stop referee Rahul Kumar Gupta from brandishing a straight red card for both Singh and Matias.

Singh, to his credit, walked straight off the pitch after receiving the red but Matias was so incensed with the outcome that he chased the Indian down the tunnel and again tried to butt him. The referee and other players had to again run and separate the two, even as a section of vocal Mumbai supporters got involved in the chaos.

That the incident would tarnish what turned out to be a splendid win for Mumbai on their home ground was a real shame. The Delhi Dynamos are nowhere close to being the biggest scalp of this Indian Super League season after coming into the match on a five-match losing run. But a 4-0 victory would nonetheless have done wonders to the confidence of Alexandre Guimaraes’s men, who notched up their second win on the trot for the first time this season.

Only one of Mumbai’s four goals on the night came from open play but the hosts, unlike their opponents, made the most of their chances. Mumbai skipper Lucian Goian smashed in the rebound after Achille Emana’s poor penalty kick hit the post. Everton Santos then headed in a delightful goal off Emana’s free kick from near the corner flag to make it two before half time.

Santos almost made it two for himself minutes into the second half but his header was blocked off the line, only for Thiago dos Santos to net the rebound. Santos’s fellow striker Balwant Singh then got his name onto the scoresheet as Delhi’s dozing defence allowed him to receive a cross from midfield and a mistimed shot was still enough to beat Arnab Das Sarma, who had a horrid night between the sticks.

The win propped Mumbai up to second in the table with 13 points from eight matches, behind runaway leaders Chennaiyin FC. However, FC Goa in third with 12 points have played two matches fewer than Mumbai. Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City in third and fourth, also with 12 points, also have a game in hand. Delhi, meanwhile, continue to languish at the bottom with six defeats from seven matches.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.