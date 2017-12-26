The Ashes

‘That’s the response you want to see’: Joe Root upbeat despite Melbourne Test draw

The hosts have already clinched the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series ahead of the fifth Test in Sydney next week.

by 
WILLIAM WEST/AFP

England were again denied a win in their troubled Ashes series in Melbourne on Saturday but skipper Joe Root says it is all eyes on a face-saving win in the final Test in Sydney.

The tourists were in the box seat for much of the Boxing Day Test, bowling out Australia for a below-par 327 on an unresponsive MCG pitch and then taking a 164-run innings lead on the back of Alastair Cook’s herculean unbeaten 244.

It was only the mastery of Steve Smith who kept England at bay, batting out the entire last day with an unbeaten 102 for a draw to leave the tourists still without a win in four Tests.

The hosts have already clinched the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series ahead of the fifth Test in Sydney next week.

Root won’t countenance anything but victory in Sydney to finish the Test series, bedevilled by off-field troubles.

“Disappointed that we couldn’t quite crack it open today but we tried absolutely everything and the efforts and work-rates from all the guys was there all day,” Root said.

“I am very proud about the way we went about it. Off three very difficult games and to put in a performance like that is really pleasing and that’s what we’re about as a side.

“That’s a fair reflection of what we are capable of as a team and on a very unresponsive wicket to perform how we did with the ball on the first and second day was outstanding.

“Cookie to go on and make a massive double-hundred like he did was exactly what you’re after following a strong two days with the ball.”

Coming after the crushing disappointment of relinquishing the Ashes in a dispiriting innings defeat in the third Perth Test, Root said his team had showed its character in Melbourne.

“In terms of our squad the character is never something that I question and the way that we apply ourselves and the attitude that we take is always there,” he said.

“They had a lot of disappointment coming away from Perth and you could see the way they went about training that they were desperate to prove a lot of people wrong and make sure we get something good out of this tour.

“That’s the response you want to see from your players,” he added.

“We are a better team than what we’ve played on this trip and that is a benchmark for our side moving forward and try to make sure that we go one better in Sydney and get that win that we want.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.