Indian Football

Marcelinho’s hat-trick propels Pune City to 5-0 victory over NorthEast United

Ashique Kuruniyan and Adil Khan scored the other goals for Pune City.

by 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

Brazilian striker Marcelinho produced a superb hat-trick as FC Pune City scripted a 5-0 drubbing of NorthEast United in an Indian Super League match at Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Ashique Kuruniyan had opened Pune’s account in the eighth minute and Adil Khan hammered the final nail late in the game as Pune City took a giant leap in standings. Pune have now moved to the second spot with 15 points from eight matches and are just a point behind league leaders Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United suffered their fourth successive defeat in the ISL and are just above Delhi Dynamos at the bottom of the league table. The Highlanders have four points from seven matches and have not picked up a point since defeating Delhi Dynamos for their only win on December 2.

The match was all over as a contest inside the first 45 minutes when Pune City grabbed the chances that came their way. The home side had three shots on target and all three of them ended up being goals.

NorthEast United also had three shots on goal but none of them translated into a goal, showing why the visitors had a massive shortfall in the first half. It were the visitors who had the first look at goal and should have been ahead but Marcinho shot straight into the goalkeeper after skipping past the midfield and defence.

From the resultant counter-attack, Pune left NorthEast gasping with their pace as Jonatan Lucca made it all the way to the rival goal and cut it back for Emiliano Alfaro whose shot took a deflection and fell kindly for Ashique who slotted it past the goalkeeper.

Pune made it 2-0 in the 27th minute when last season’s highest goalscorer, Marcelinho, showed his class. The Brazilian won a free kick just outside the box after he was fouled by Rowllin Borges and then stepped up to majestically curl the ball past the wall and into the top corner of the net.

Marcelinho scored his second at the stroke of half time and this time it was the goalkeeper TP Rehenesh who was to be blamed. Marcelinho picked up a ball from Lucca and faced goal from an acute angle.

He still tried his luck with a powerful attempt which Rehenesh ended up diverting into the goal through his legs. Marcelinho completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute when Marcos Tebar found his captain inside the box, and the Brazilian finished it off by beating Rehenesh at the near post.

With two minutes left to be played, Adil scored his third goal of the league for Pune as he turned a ball home from a goalmouth melee.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.