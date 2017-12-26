Premier League

Lukaku injures head in Man United’s third straight draw, Chelsea move up to second

Jose Mourinho’s team ended a frustrating December trailing 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, who face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

by 
OLI SCARFF/AFP

Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off after a clash of heads as Manchester United drew 0-0 with Southampton, while Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lukaku crashed into Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt as the pair contested an aerial challenge early in the first half at Old Trafford.

The Belgium striker lay prone on the pitch barely moving while he was treated by medical staff for five minutes.

Lukaku remained conscious and was eventually carried off wearing an oxygen mask.

The injury continued a difficult period for Lukaku, who has scored just four times in his last 19 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

In the absence of Lukaku, Mourinho’s men were unable to break down Southampton and had to settle for their third successive league draw.

United end a frustrating December trailing 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, who face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“When you see a player leave the pitch like he did, it is usually two games at least,” Mourinho said of Lukaku.

“We missed easy chances but I’m really unhappy because we should have had a penalty.”

Virgil van Dijk, signed from Southampton for a world record fee for a defender of £75 million ($100 million), isn’t able to play for Liverpool until January.

But the flaws the Dutch centre-back will be asked to fix were on display as Leicester took a third-minute lead at Anfield.

With Van Dijk watching, Joel Matip carelessly conceded possession and Riyad Mahrez set up Jamie Vardy to slot past goalkeeper Loris Karius, selected in place of the dropped Simon Mignolet.

However, Liverpool levelled seven minutes after the interval.

Egypt winger Salah took Sadio Mane’s brilliant pass and showed good footwork before drilling past Kasper Schmeichel for his 22nd club goal of the season.

Salah then won it for Liverpool in the 76th minute, turning away from Leicester defender Harry Maguire and firing in at the Kop end.

Liverpool, unbeaten in 12 league games, remain fourth and now hold a four-point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

“It is a maximum satisfaction to win like this. Today was pretty much perfect,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea climbed above United into second place.

Antonio Conte’s side made the perfect start when German defender Antonio Rudiger headed home from Willian’s free-kick in the third minute.

Eden Hazard was rested, but his replacement Danny Drinkwater did a passable impression of the brilliant Belgian, the midfielder bagging his first goal for the Blues with a blistering strike in the ninth minute.

Stoke were three down by the 23rd minute when Pedro finished off Willian’s pass to put Chelsea on course for a fourth win in five league games.

Willian stroked home a penalty in the 73rd minute, before wing-back Davide Zappacosta grabbed his first Premier League goal with two minutes remaining.

“Every win is important for us, today it was important to get three points to continue our positive run,” Conte said.

Carvalhal makes mark

Carlos Carvalhal made an immediate impact at Swansea City as his new club climbed off bottom spot with a dramatic 2-1 win at Watford.

Carvalhal was the surprise choice to replaced the sacked Paul Clement just days after being dismissed by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach’s first game got off to a bad start when Andre Carrillo nodded home in the 11th minute.

But Carvalhal was heard lambasting his players at half-time and they responded to his words with four minutes left when Jordan Ayew equalised. Luciano Narsingh then won it for Swansea in the 90th minute.

Swansea are two points from safety after their first win in five games.

“We deserved the win. I must say to my players I’m very happy with what they did in a difficult situation,” Carvalhal said.

Ryan Fraser’s last-gasp goal clinched Bournemouth’s first win in nine matches as they beat Everton 2-1 at Dean Court to move out of the relegation zone.

Newcastle drew 0-0 with Brighton and Huddersfield shared a goalless draw with Burnley.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.