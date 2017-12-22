TENNIS

All eyes on Dominic Thiem as Qatar Open kicks off without defending champ Djokovic

Djokovic, the champion in Doha for the past two years, pulled out on Saturday because of continuing problems with a niggling elbow injury.

by 
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

One of the season’s traditional curtain-raisers, the Qatar Open, begins Monday but with the late withdrawal of Novak Djokovic the tournament is shorn of its usual A-list headline acts.

Djokovic, the champion in Doha for the past two years, pulled out on Saturday because of continuing problems with a niggling elbow injury.

His absence was bad news personally – placing doubts over his participation in January’s Australian Open – and potentially also for the tournament, which in the past few seasons has earned a growing reputation.

Last year the Serbian superstar beat Britain’s Andy Murray, then world number one, in a thrilling, three-set final in front of a sell-out Doha crowd which included members of Bayern Munich’s football team, in Qatar for winter training, and Paris Saint-Germain chief, Nasser al-Khelaifi.

The year before, Djokovic destroyed Rafael Nadal in the final, dropping just three games against the Spaniard in a breathtaking display to take the title, an ideal warm-up before claiming his sixth Australian Open crown a few weeks later.

This year, though, the field in Qatar is less eye-catching but may provide an opportunity for the new stars of tennis to push through.

The number one seeding has been handed to the world number five, Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian is looking to rebuild on an initially promising 2017, when he reached the semi-finals of the French Open before losing in Paris to eventual champion and current world number one Nadal.

Thiem warmed up for Qatar by appearing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in neighbouring United Arab Emirates, where he lost on Friday to eventual tournament winner Kevin Anderson.

Thiem, 24, could be one of the next generation of tennis stars to capitalise on the current woes of the sport’s biggest names, even as soon as next month’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

With Djokovic and Murray recovering from long-term injuries, and Nadal still recuperating from a knee problem, the time could be right for players such as Thiem to push through to the next level.

He has been handed a first-round match, due to take place on New Year’s Day, against Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy.

Number two seed in Doha will be Pablo Carreno Busta, 26, the world number 10.

He has been drawn against Croatia’s Borna Coric, another player tipped to emerge over the next few years as the old guard eventually leaves the world stage.

These two could be pushed hard in Doha by veteran Tomas Berdych.

The Czech star, 32, has gone close on two occasions in Qatar, being eliminated in the past two seasons in the semi-finals.

The top quartet of seeds is completed by Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas, the world number 23.

Also in the field is fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, who reached the semi-finals last year before losing to Djokovic in three sets, and France’s Gael Monfils.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.