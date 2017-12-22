Badminton

May be she has other ideas: Saina stumped by Sindhu’s ‘pick and choose’ solution for tight schedule

The London Olympics bronze medallist said she did not know how to pick and choose tournaments, as she felt skipping 6-7 events was not feasible.

by 
Viren Rasquinha

While star players such as Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin have hit out at the cramped 2018 BWF calendar, PV Sindhu decided not to dwell too much on the issue and said she will pick and choose her tournaments in order to be in the best possible shape.

Sindhu’s ‘solution’, though, has left her compatriot unimpressed. Responding to Sindhu’s comments, Saina on Saturday, said that skipping 6-7 tournaments in a year was not a feasible option, adding that in the long term it would be counter-productive for the players.

“Everyone has their opinion,” Saina told reporters after pulling off a comeback win over Michelle Li in the Premier Badminton League on Saturday. “I don’t know how to pick and choose. There is no time to do that, you can’t skip 6-7 tournaments. You have to play 12, plus so many other events. There is not much time. I don’t understand, may be she (Sindhu) has other ideas.

“I am thinking long term. I have nothing against BWF, but to make the sport popular and better, it should be 8-9 tournaments with more money instead of 17-18 tournaments,” Saina added.

Saina, who has been plagued by injuries through the past year, had lashed out at the proposed BWF schedule for 2018.

She is currently recovering from an ankle injury and said she will look to get back to her full fitness during the three weeks break after the India Open next month.

“I had this ankle injury before this tournament, so I am playing a match after three weeks, there was this ankle inflammation. In the morning when I was practicing there was some pain. Ankle injury is tough because the lunges depend on the ankles,” Saina said.

“I will get more time, 2-3 weeks after India open. After the World Championship there was not enough time when I joined Gopi sir, there were too many tournaments and after that I had this injury. It is still not upto the mark. There is a lot of speed still required, I need to be in best shape to play against the best,” she added.

Focus on strengthening

The 27-year-old said she was training, but would need to strengthen herself while playing.

“You need to play with this, you can’t rest and heal it. So, I’ll need more time to get full training and play against top players,” she said.

Asked when did she get the injury, Saina said: “I got it in September end or October start. It is an overuse injury, I was close to qualifying for Dubai Supers Series.

“It was not that I couldn’t play. But there comes a time when the muscle stops taking the load and it goes to the join and I was feeling the plain. I felt a lot of pain in November end. I was not able to give rest, so I need time.”

She said she would want to be fully fit before setting targets.

“Fitness and stamina are important and game comes only after that. I don’t want to keep any targets, keep body fit and rest will follow.”

Saina feels the new BWF calendar will end the domination of one player and there will be more new champions in this crammed schedule.

“You will not have one player dominating in this new schedule. It will be like every tournament a new player winning, there won’t be one champion like we saw in the past like Lin Dan,” Saina said.

“More tournaments also means more injuries. After World Championship, there is just two weeks gap for Asian Games, so you’ll be mentally and physically tired. So it’s too much back to back tournament, may be they could have opened it more.”

‘All England not right event to test new service rule’

Asked about the new service rule, Saina said: “I don’t know how much difference it will have on my game. I still need to see. For forehand serve it is fine, while backhand, I don’t do much for that. But All England is not right tournament to put it to test.”

Reflecting on the PBL match against Michelle, Saina said: “She is a sharp player, today all her shots were going to lines and it was difficult for me to take those lunges as there was restriction for me. I had 2-3 days to train before PBL, so I can’t push suddenly.

“My body was stiff, I was sluggish. I got little rhythm back in second game, I didn’t play a great match. I pulled off a win because of fighting spirit today and I am happy to win the match.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
