International Cricket

Kohli remains second in Test rankings, Cook catapults to eighth spot after Ashes double ton

The India skipper is behind Australia captain Steve Smith, who occupies the top spot.

by 
Deepak Malik / BCCI / Sportzpics

Virat Kohli remained second behind Steve Smith while Alastair Cook jumped nine places to be eighth in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings after his unbeaten double century in the ongoing Ashes.

A magnificent double century by Cook has helped him to finish the year inside the top 10 batsmen, which were released on Sunday following the conclusion of the Melbourne and Port Elizabeth Tests.

The 33-year-old left-handed opener scored 244 in his sides first innings score of 491. He will now start 2018 with South Africa’s seventh-ranked Hashim Amla firmly within his sights, who is 17 points ahead of the former England captain. Cook had begun the year in 15th position, while he had entered the Ashes in 10th position.

Meanwhile, Steve Smiths contributions of 76 and 102 not out has strengthened his position at the top of the table. England captain Joe Root is the other batsman to improve his ranking, when he moved up one place to join New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, in fourth place. Root and Williamson had started 2017 in third and fourth positions. Australia opener David Warner is sixth and had started 2017 in fifth position.

In the bowlers’ rankings, there is no change in the top nine with England’s James Anderson leading the field. Anderson had started the year on 810 points in sixth position and has finished on 892 points in number-one spot.

The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rangana Herath had started 2017 in the top three positions, and have finished at third, fourth and sixth position respectively, while Australia’s Josh Hazlewood started and finished in fifth spot. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh is the top all-rounder and he is followed by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin.

