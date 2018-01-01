Back to his roots in Pune, college tennis-return Arjun Kadhe set for first ATP 250 event

Arjun Kadhe picked up the tennis racket as kid in Pune and is now back to where it all began, this time all set to play his first ATP-level tournament.

The 23-year-old, who returned from the college-tennis circuit in US late 2017, has got a wildcard to play at the Tata Open Maharashtra, India’s only ATP 250 tournament beginning January 1st.

In a way, the inaugural Maharashtra Open is a home tournament for him. “It’s a really big event in Pune and it’s exciting as a tennis player as well as a fan to have it here. I have been in good nick recently and this wildcard is icing on the cake. I am going to work very hard and do my best,’ Kadhe told The Field.

While the wildcard is a massive boost for the local lad, the draw was not as kind as Kadhe will open his campaign against India’s top singles player Yuki Bhambri. Bhambri won the ATP Challenger held in Pune in November and after a good run in 2017 has earned a direct entry into the main draw. Kadhe also played the Challenger, going down to a higher ranked Anton Pavcic.

The 23-year-old returned to the circuit only in 2017, after spending the last three-and-a-half years playing college tennis at the Oklahoma State University. Since his return to the tour from the University earlier in 2017, Kadhe won his first Futures singles title in Thu Dau Mot City, Vietnam in November and followed it up with two Futures doubles titles with Aryan Goveas.

The son of former player Jayant Kadhe, he picked the sport when he was probably smaller than an average racket. “When I was a baby my mom used to take me to watch tennis. I have pictures where I don’t even know how old I was, I could barely walk but I am there on the tennis court,” he recounted.

“So I have grown up watching my father play the game and that inspired me to pick up the racket as well. It helps to have that guidance at your home who tells you what you need to do,” he added.

The Pune player took an off-beaten path when he opted for college tennis instead of continuing on the tour. Playing college tennis in USA can be very helpful given the infrastructure there, but it also means giving up on the pro-tennis circuit and thereby precious ranking points.

While the college tennis system can be a gamble, it has worked well for India’s former singles star Somdev Devvarman, as well as several high-profile American players like John Isner and Bryan Brothers.

“It was a mixed decision for me. College tennis is not an easy path to take if you have done well in juniors. Half my team didn’t want me to go and we kept discussing it. But I went there and it turned out great,” he said.

At the Oklahoma State University, Kadhe pulled off one of the most successful freshman campaigns in school history finishing 16-8 in singles play and 16-5 in doubles action.

“The year I went they opened a new court, it was a lucky coincidence for me. There were two more new players. Suddenly from 108 ranked we became the top 25 in the country which has happened only once in history. From top 20 to top 10 and the highest we reached was top 5. I was the doubles no 1. I had the record for most number of doubles matches,” he elaborated.

“In the long run it worked out great. I was very fortunate that the right people came at the right time and the coach was very good. Everyone was willing to work hard and this is the kind of team you want when you go to college,” he added.

Kadhe has taken part in each of the four Grand Slam at the junior level, had reached the doubles quarterfinal at Roland Garros as well as the singles main draw at the French and Australian Open.

Back under the tutelage of Hemant Bendrey at PYC Hindu Gymkhana, he will hope to emulate the same feat at the senior level. Currently ranked 603, it’s a long journey ahead but with a season-opening ATP event at home, Kadhe will hope for a positive start.