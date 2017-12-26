National Shooting Championship: Shahzar Rizvi shoots a record score to win gold

Meerut’s Shahzar Rizvi capped off a brilliant year by winning the men’s 10m air pistol gold at the 61st National Shooting Championship that concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Representing the Air Force, Shahzar shot a finals national record score of 241.7. Army’s Yashwant Singh took the silver medal with 237.7. Yashwant’s teammate Omprakash Mitherwal won the bronze, shooting 218.0 in the finals.
Earlier this year, Shahzar won gold at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships and team gold at the 10th Asian Airgun Championship in Japan.
In the Nationals, he beat a field of 568, including the likes of Jitu Rai, who finished sixth in the final. Jitu however won the team event for his third gold of the tournament. His teammates were Mitherwal and Dharmendra Singh.
In the junior men’s 10m pistol, Haryana’s Anmol Jain won gold in a new final’s national record score of 244.1. Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Choudhary BSF’s Pankaj Yadav won silver and bronze respectively with scores of 238.8 and 218.6. The junior event had a field of 314 shooters.