David Malan set to replace Ben Stokes in England’s ODI squad: Report

Ben Stokes’ wait for an England return will have to wait longer as he was withdrawn from his side’s One-day International squad for Australia. David Malan, who has been in fine form during the Ashes, according to a BBC report, is set to replace the all-rounder.
Malan, 30, hasn’t featured in an ODI for England, having made his international debut in a T20I against South Africa. But he’s made 316 runs in seven innings, including a century, in the ongoing Ashes series.
Stokes awaits the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision for his role in a brawl outside a club in Bristol. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said his selection was dependent on the outcome of a police investigation.
As his teammates surrendered the Ashes in Australia, Stokes was in New Zealand, playing for Canterbury, his birth province. He returned to England last week after a brief stint.