sports world

North Korea could participate in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, says Kim Jong-Un

In his new year’s address, the country’s leader said that he was willing to take steps to send a delegation to South Korea.

by 
Kim Jong-Un | ians

Kim Jong-Un, on Monday, gave the first indication that North Korea could participate in next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, despite tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

“I sincerely hope the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will be staged successfully,” said Kim, the North Korean leader, in his new year’s address to the nation.

“We are willing to take necessary measures including to dispatch our delegation.

“For this purpose, authorities of the North and South would be able to meet in the near future,” he said.

Lee Hee-Beom, the head of the Pyeongchang Olympic Organising Committee welcomed Kim’s comments. “We actively welcome the North’s suggestion that it is willing to engage in talks for the participation in the Olympics”, Lee said.

“We’ve been preparing for the Olympics on the assumption that the North will eventually take part in the games”, he said, adding that all athletes, including North Koreans, would feel at home during their stay in Pyeongchang.

‘Peace Olympics’

He said relevant government authorities of the two Koreas should hold talks to discuss details although there was no immediate response from the South’s government.

Seoul and organisers have billed the Winter Games which begin on February 9 as a “peace Olympics” and have been keen for the North to take part. Two North Korean athletes pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik – have qualified for the Games but the North Korean Olympic Committee missed an October 30 deadline to confirm to the International Skating Union that they would participate.

The pair could still compete if given an invitation by the International Olympic Committee.

The Winter Olympic main venues are just 80 kilometres from the heavily fortified border with the North and the build-up to the event has been overshadowed by tensions running high over the Pyongyang’s escalating nuclear and missile tests.

Kim said the Olympics would “serve as a good chance to display our Korean people’s grace toward the world.”

“The year 2018 is a significant year for both the North and the South, with the North marking the 70th anniversary of its birth and the South hosting the Winter Olympics.”

Unstable state

Kim did strike one note of caution. “The sharp military tension between the North and the South must be eased and a peaceful atmosphere should be in place,” he said.

“As long as an unstable state which is neither a war nor peace continues, the North and the South cannot guarantee their scheduled events (including the Olympics) will be successfully staged, sit down for talks or move forward for reunification.”

Professor Kim Hyun-Wook at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy said the North was trying to use the Olympics to improve ties with the South while tensions with the US show no signs of abating.

“The US will find it awkward to put brakes on inter-Korean dialogue focused on Pyeongchang,” he said.

North Korea’s past participation in sporting events in the South has largely depended on the political and military situation, though they did send a full team to the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, near Seoul.

“It is quite noteworthy that the North’s leader himself says the North is willing to participate in Pyeongchang,” Professor Yang Moo-Jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said. “The chances of the North coming to the Olympics now seem to be more than 80 percent.”

North and South Korea have been divided by a demilitarised zone since the end of the 1950-’53 Korean war.

South Korean president Moon Jae-In last month proposed delaying Seoul’s annual joint military exercises with the US until after the Games.

The Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills usually start in late February or early March and run until the end of April, usually contributing to a spike in tensions, with Pyongyang condemning the exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.