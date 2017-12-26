‘An incredible journey’: Tributes pour in on Twitter for Vidarbha’s fairy tale Ranji triumph

Vidarbha completed a fairy-tale season in fine style by lifting the Ranji Trophy after beating Delhi by nine wickets in the final of India’s premier domestic tournament in Indore on Monday.
Chasing a target of 29 in the second innings, Vidarbha completed the task with just the loss of skipper Faiz Fazal’s wicket.
Opting to field, Vidarbha bowled out Delhi for 295 in the first innings with Rajneesh Gurbani picking up six wickets. In reply, Vidarbha notched up a mammoth 547 all out, as Akshay Wadkar struck his maiden century in first-class cricket.
In their second innings, Delhi were all out for 280 with Shorey scoring another half-century a 142-ball 62 while Nitish Rana struck 64.
Fittingly, the veteran of the team, Wasim Jaffer brought up the winning runs with three stylish pull shots to the boundary and won his ninth Ranji Trophy title, playing in his ninth final.
Not boasting any stars in their side, Vidarbha, with coach Chandrakanth Pandit at the helm and a good mix of youngsters and experienced players, scripted one of the most incredible Ranji Trophy triumphs.
