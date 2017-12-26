Liverpool a ‘perfect, perfect match’ for me, says defender Virgil Van Dijk after sealing move

Virgil Van Dijk described his move to Liverpool as the ‘perfect, perfect match’ after officially sealing the deal on January 1, four days after the Reds and Southampton had reached an agreement.

The 26-year old Dutchman became the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to Anfield for £75 million.

A clearly delighted Van Dijk speaking to the club’s website said, “I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special.

“With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and a perfect match for my family as well.”

Van Dijk, who started out at Willem II before signing his first professional contract with Groningen at 18, watched Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City, from the director’s box at Anfield.

“I think it’ll be something special,” he said. “I think Anfield is a very special stadium and it is my home right now as well.

“I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.”

After signing for Celtic in 2013, Van Dijk spent two years in Scotland before signing for Southampton in 2015.

Hoping to win silverware in his time at Anfield, Van Dijk stated: “I hope to win trophies. Every player wants to win trophies and with this squad we have and the progress the club is making, I think we are very close to it.

“Obviously we still need to do it and we will see what the future brings.”