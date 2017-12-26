Tata Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan begins new year with a win over Carballes Baena

Ramkumar Ramanathan started the new year on a winning note when he scalped higher-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena to set up a second round clash with tournament-favourite Marin Cilic at the inaugural Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament in Pune on Monday.
Coming into the season-opening ATP 250 tournament with some memorable wins in 2017, the 148th ranked Ramkumar prevailed 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 over Carballes Baena, ranked 106th in the world.
The 23-year-old Indian, who had defeated world number eight Dominic Thiem at Antalya Open last season, looked solid through out the first round encounter and could have nosed ahead in the opening set itself had he taken his chances to break Baena in the sixth game.
Thereafter, both the players mostly stayed at the baseline and relied on their forehands to find the winners. Baena tried to target Ramkumar’s backhand to find easy points but the Indian was up to the task as he mixed his slices to keep his opponent at bay.
Having won the opening set, Ramkumar dominated the second. He raced to a 3-1 lead after breaking Baena early in the set and then broke the Spaniard again in the seventh game to seal his last 16 berth.
He will now take on world number six Cilic, who had a bye in the first round.
The biggest upset of the day saw Spanish qualifier Ricardo Ojeda Laras win over sixth seed Czech Jiri Vesely. The world number 198 shocked 68th ranked 6-3, 7-6(7/5). He will now face the winner of the match between qualifiers Sumit Nagal and Ilya Ivashka.
In the day’s other matches, seventh seed Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin quelled a late challenge from Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in his opening round while world number 85 Marton Fucsovics defeated Nicolas Kicker 6-0, 6-3 to set up a clash against fourth seed Frenchman Benoit Paire.
In the doubles section, wild card entrants Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji lost 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-10 to the Canadian-American pair of Adil Shamasdin and Neal Skupski. Local boy Arjun Kadhe and Paire lost 6-1, 5-7, 7-10 to second seeds Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop.