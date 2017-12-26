The Ashes

ICC rates Melbourne pitch ‘poor’ after a tame draw in the fourth Ashes Test

It’s the first time an Australian Test venue has received such a rating.

by 
Melbourne Cricket Ground | ICC

The Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch used for the fourth Ashes Test was, on Tuesday, rated “poor” by the International Cricket Council. It’s the first time an Australian Test venue has been rated such. The MCG is a historic venue that hosted the first-ever Test match in 1877.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle, an ICC release said, submitted his report to the governing body expressing the concerns of the match officials over the performance of the pitch that saw Australia scoring 327 and 263/4 declared, while England piled up 491 in their only innings.

This report has been forwarded to Cricket Australia, who have 14 days to respond.

“The bounce of the MCG pitch was medium, but slow in pace and got slower as the match progressed,” Madugalle is reported to have stated.

“The nature of the pitch did not change over the five days and there was no natural deterioration. As such, the pitch did not allow an even contest between the bat and the ball as it neither favoured the batsmen too much nor it gave the bowlers sufficient opportunity to take wickets.”

Australian skipper Steve Smith had also come down hard on the pitch after the Test ended in a tame draw. “I think it just needs to do something ... it hasn’t changed over five days and I’d say if we were playing for the next couple of days it wouldn’t change at all either,” Smith had said. “It gets soft, doesn’t carry through and it’s really difficult to get people out. I just don’t think it’s good for anyone.”

The MCG Test was the last five-day match to be rated under the current ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. According to the new rules, which will be implemented from Thursday, if a pitch or outfield is rated as being substandard, that venue will be allocated a number of demerit points.

One demerit point will be imposed on the venues whose pitches are rated by the match referees as below average, while three and five demerit points will be sanctioned to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

When a venue accumulates five demerit points, it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland expressed his disappointment over the rating and promised that the board will ensure such a rating is not repeated.

“We’ll be taking on board advice from the ICC, players and relevant experts to work with the Melbourne Cricket Club to ensure this rating is not repeated,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.