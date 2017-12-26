Andy Murray joins Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from Brisbane International with injury

Former world no 1 Andy Murray is fighting a fitness battle to feature in the Australian Open later this month after he pulled out of the Brisbane International with a hip injury, the tournament’s official site announced on Tuesday.
Murray made a comeback after five months in the recently concluded Mubadala championships in Abu Dhabi. The 30-year-old, though, did not enjoy the best of comebacks as he lost to Roberto Batista-Agut in the one-set exhibition match. The two-time Olympic gold medallist looked rusty and laboured around the court during the game.
The Scot was last seen in action in competitive tennis during his loss to Sam Querrey in Wimbledon, after which he had shut down the season to recuperate from a niggling hip injury.
The news of Murray’s withdrawal comes just three days after Djokovic himself pulled out of the Qatar Open, another Australian Open warm-up tournament. The Serb has not fully recovered from an elbow injury that has kept him out since last year’s Wimbledon Championships, just like Murray.
World No 1 Rafael Nadal had also withdrawn from the Brisbane International last week with a knee injury, but had said he still intends to play in the Australian Open.