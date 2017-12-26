Premier League

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus faces long layoff after suffering ligament injury

The Brazilian will undergo a scan to ascertain the severity of the damage.

by 
David Klein/Reuters

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could be facing up to three months on the sidelines after the club revealed he had suffered a knee ligament injury in Sunday’s draw with Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old Brazilian – who sat out two months of last season with a metatarsal injury – will undergo a scan to ascertain the severity of the ligament damage. Serious ligament injuries can see players miss three months with less serious ones requiring three to six weeks to heal.

Jesus, who went off in tears early in the first half of the 0-0 draw with Palace that brought City’s Premier League record 18-match winning streak to an end, remained upbeat. “Today [Monday] I went through an image exam on my left knee that diagnosed a small medial collateral ligament injury,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thank God it is not very bad and I won’t have to go through any surgery. Promise to be back as soon as possible!”

Scheduling a ‘disaster’, says Pep Guardiola

The injury to Jesus and a less serious one to Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne prompted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to criticise the crammed match schedule over the festive period.

“If you tell me that technically, physically it’s good for the players: no, it’s a disaster,” said Guardiola, who had the luxury of winter breaks in both Germany and Spain when he coached Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively.

City play their fourth match in 11 days later Tuesday at home to Watford. However, the Spaniard, whose side hold a 12-point lead over Manchester United ahead of the Watford clash, conceded that despite his criticism it wouldn’t make any difference to the scheduling. “It’s a tradition. I have to adapt,” said the 46-year-old.

“Sometimes you have three days’ recovery, sometimes four, sometimes two, everybody is the same. Last season we had less recovery than this season, maybe next season we will have a little more.

“It is what it is. This kind of thing I can give my opinion, but do you believe I am going to (get the authorities to) change something? No way.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.