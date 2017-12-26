Indian Football

I-League: Indian Arrows go down to East Bengal as Mahmoud Al-Amna, Katsumi Yusa score

The Blue and Gold scored two early goals to put the game out of Arrows’ reach.

by 
East Bengal/Twitter

East Bengal scored two early goals through Mahmoud Al-Amna and Katsumi Yusa to give Khalid Jamil’s men a victory over the Indian Arrows at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Arrows under Luis Norton de Matos, started with Edmund Laldrindika up front. Aniket Jadhav and Khumanthem Nintoinganba lined up either side of the Mizo striker as the Arrows opted for a 4-2-3-1.

Jamil, in the absence of injured striker Willis Plaza, had to field Jobby Justin as a lone striker, with Al-Amna supporting him. Jeakson Singh, also out through injury and Amarjit Singh, suspended for a red card in the last match, sat out as Abhijit Sarkar and Abhishek Halder started against the Red and Golds.

Halder gave East Bengal a dangerous opening when the number 19 fouled Yusa near the edge of the box. Thirteen minutes in the game, Al-Amna made the Arrows pay as the Syrian beat keeper Prabsukhan Gill, making his debut, at this near post from a set-piece.

Yusa doubled the advantage three minutes later as the Japanese stormed through the midfield and Gill was beaten from outside the box. It was a superb finish from East Bengal’s no 10 who is now the league’s joint top scorer with 5 goals.

The Arrows went into half-time two goals in the deficit, as East Bengal took their foot off the pedal.

The best chance for the boys in Blue came when East Bengal defence failed to clear a long ball launched into the box but Sarkar’s shot went wide. At the other end, Laldanmawia Ralte’s header was saved by Gill as East Bengal were denied the chance to go three goals up.

The Indian Arrows, now travel to Neroca three days later to play their eighth game.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.