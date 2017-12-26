Table tennis: G Sathiyan dethrones Sharath Kamal as India’s highest-ranked paddler

India table tennis player G Sathiyan has surpassed Sharath Kamal to be India’s highest-ranked player in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings, which also have an unprecedented nine players in the top-100.
Sathiyan is world No 49, thus pushing Kamal to the second spot at 51. They are followed by Soumyajit Ghosh (58), Harmeet Desai (60), Sanil Shetty (68) and Anthony Amalraj (87). As for the women, Manika Batra tops the chart with the Indian at 62, while Mouma Das (74) and Madhurika Patkar (81) trail the leader.
The ITTF rankings have undergone a change after the new system was approved in September 2017. The new simplified and comprehensive system provides for a more dynamic world ranking based on paddlers’ performance and results during the entire year. In addition, the system also encourages players to participate in more and more events rather than being inactive, affecting the individual’s rankings.
In under-18 boys, Manav Thakkar at 18 is followed by Manush Shah at No 47 while Snehit Surravajjula is placed at No 64. In the girls’ section, three Indians – Archana Kamath at No 34, Selenadeepthi Selvakumar at No 95 and Yashini Sivashankar at No 99 have made it in the top 100.
In junior boys, Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta is placed at No 52, followed by Payas Jain at No 74 and Yashansh Malik at No 85. In the junior girls category, Diya at No 21 is way ahead of the two compatriots Anusha Kutumbale and Vanshika Bhargava who sit on No 63 and No 70 respectively.