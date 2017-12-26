Injured Nadal to play in exhibition tournament ahead of Australian Open

With the Australian Open around the corner, World No 1 Rafael Nadal will look to prove his fitness for the first Grand Slam of the year by playing in a ‘Tie Break Tens’ tournament held on Margaret Court Arena on January 10, reported the Guardian.
Recently, Nadal withdrew from the Brisbane International due to a knee injury. His participation in the Australian Open is also doubtful. The Spaniard hasn’t played since losing to David Goffin at the World Tour Finals in London.
Tie Break Tens is a rapid-fire tournament of 10-point tie-break games played between eight men players respectively. The event takes three and a half hours in total, with the winner taking $250,000 in prize-money. Alongside Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios and the Lleyton Hewitt will participate in the men’s draw, among others.
In a statement released by Tennis Australia, Nadal said he was excited by the quality of the draw. “Tie Break Tens is a great concept and we will see and play some exciting matches,” Nadal said. “The field is fantastic and I expect some tough competition which will be great for the Aussie fans.”