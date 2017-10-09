Badminton

‘Titles more important to me than ranking’: Interview with world champion Viktor Axelsen

The Field caught up with the world No 1 during the Premier Badminton League.

by 
Scroll.in photo

The venue is The Lalit hotel in New Delhi. It is around 3 pm in the afternoon. As he sits down for an interview with The Field, World Champion and current world No 1 Viktor Axelsen asks his manager what time is the team meeting scheduled for the Bengaluru Blasters. “6:30 pm, Viktor” comes the response. He looks at us setting up the equipment, and quips: “We might be late!” and breaks out in a cheeky laughter.

That’s who he is. Axelsen is not your regular media-shy athlete, who says the right things in front of the camera more often than saying things they actually feel. You don’t lower the basket in basketball just because taller players are having an easier time dunking,” was his response when he was asked in a press conference about the new service rule.

Considered one of the most likeable players on the circuit, the Danish star sat down with us for an interview, during his ongoing visit to India for the Premier Badminton League. Here are the excerpts:

How does it feel to the year-end World No 1 and World Champion? Has it sunk in yet?

It feels great of course. It’s something you dream of, something you work towards. I feel great being the world No 1 but the titles are more important than the actual rank for me. So the World Championship gold is more important. I just try to stay in the moment and enjoy it, and until now that’s worked well. So I am a happy player at the moment.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of being a tall player?

Yeah, of course, being tall gives me an opportunity to play from a higher height, play steeper and straight smashes. But it also requires you to lunge down really deep and that’s something I have to work on. You can’t change your body, other than doing what you can to stay fit and be flexible and strong. And focus on the things I can change. It requires a lot of hard work.

Any specific techniques that you follow to help you with that?

Ohhh, I have a lot of really special techniques but I am not going to share them. (laughs)

The Indian crowds love you as one of their own. How do you feel playing in front of Indian fans?

I have been to India many times now and I have been able to do well for the past three years [playing three finals] and winning the title in my third final. I am really happy to receive that kind of support and hope that continues in the future as well. Being in the finals two times and finally managing to win the third time was a great moment for me.

How do you compare playing in India to other countries?

There are definitely differences. One of the big points is I love that the Indian fans are really loud and people are screaming, cheering. That’s one big difference compared to the European supporters for instance. The noise level is the differentiating factor for me.

How about your fan following in Denmark? Do you get mobbed by fans when you walk out on a normal day?

I think more and more people are starting to know who I am mostly because the broadcast and stuff of the World Championships was pretty good. So I get a lot of people saying ‘Hi’ when I’m walking in Denmark everyone is really friendly, so it’s good.

We’ve heard you like going out on your own when you are traveling, trying to explore cities...

I think it’s a big privilege and a great opportunity to see the world as we are travelling around. I like to spend a day or two when I have the time of course, to walk around a bit and see different sides of the cities we are playing in. I like to enjoy that.

What would you be if not a badminton player?

Umm, I’d probably be homeless. (laughs) No, I’d do some school work or trying to start my own business of some kind; I don’t know what but both my parents have had their own businesses so I’d probably have that in my blood.

What are the other sports you follow, play? Favourite players?

Not too much, to be honest. I watch a little of tennis sometimes, basketball a little bit. Not too much. I am for Odense, so I follow the OB (Odense Boldklub) soccer team. I am following them a little bit.

Roger Federer is a big inspiration, also Usain Bolt was really good. He was really tall for a sprinter as well, I think it’s the same for me. And sometimes people have doubts. I think he showed the world you can do it, even though he was a tall sprinter.

Who’s your inspiration?

Every person you meet on the way, to be honest. I don’t have one special guy who has been a mentor or an inspiration. I think it’s a mixture of your experiences and the people you surround yourself with, so I try to choose them carefully.

As a fellow competitor, how do you compare the top Indian players? From what you have played with them so far.

I know you guys really want to speak a lot about the Indian players and choose between them. But it’s really hard. I think all of them are doing really good. As I have said many times, I think it’s great to see Indian players coming up and Indian badminton growing and growing. So I respect them all and I really think it’s hard to choose.

I think they are both technically really good. Srikanth has a strong attack, Prannoy as well. Prannoy is a bit more counter-attacking while Srikanth is really deceptive. So they both have their own good points, but it’s hard to sit here and name all of them.

How has experience been with PBL?

Good experience. Last year unfortunately I wasn’t satisfied with my own game, so hopefully I can do better this time.

Players have spoken in the past about the prize money on offer in the PBL and the organisation is something BWF can learn from. Are you on board with that?

Oh definitely. I think that the Superseries finals in Dubai that we played is a great tournament and I would like to see every time we play, even though it wasn’t the case in Dubai, that we have a lot of spectators like we do here in PBL and people are really following, making some noise in the hall. And the broadcast here, and all the media is doing really good, so I’d like to see that during the BWF Tournaments as well.

It’s one of the most competitive eras in singles, do you agree? And your take on the Chinese domination declining?

I still think China is a really strong country of course. But I’d like to think it’s awesome to see so many players doing well from different countries, so I am really thrilled about that. But I am sure we will see China on the top of the world still in the years to come. Hopefully other nations and Denmark, the European and Asian countries can do well also, and it’s not just China, China, China.

What keeps you going? What does it take to remain at the top on a consistent basis?

I think it’s a matter of loving what you do. I love to play badminton, I love to travel. If you have passion for the things you are doing, then you will probably be the best version of yourself. I am doing that at the moment. Badminton, and life in general, keeps me going.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.