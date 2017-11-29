PBL: Saina, Srikanth lose but Awadhe Warriors pip Ahmedabad Smash Masters to top table

The most-hyped clashes on Tuesday’s Vodafone Premier Badminton League tie between Awadhe Warriors and Ahmedabad Smash Masters ended with a whimper. World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying and HS Prannoy of Smash Masters conceded just 19 games in winning their respective singles matches against Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. That, however, didn’t stop the Warriors from topping the table in Lucknow as they won a thrilling tie 4-3.

World No 10 Prannoy began his new year in style stunning world No 3 Srikanth 15-8, 15-11. Prannoy recorded his 10th successive win in the league, having been unbeaten in the last season, while Srikanth suffered his second consecutive loss.

Prannoy, who had beaten Srikanth to clinch his first national championship last year, blitzed to an 8-2 lead at the break. Srikanth, despite his efforts, went down in the opening game.

In the second game, the Denmark Open winner tried to get going in the match but Prannoy raced to the victory.

“I am happy that I could ensure the much needed point for the team and to reach a double digit undefeated figure is always a special feeling,” Prannoy said after the match.

In the marquee clash of the day, world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei got the better of world No 10 and local favourite Saina Nehwal 15-5, 15-14 to help Smash Masters draw level. Saina looked woefully out of form and the world No 1 capitalised on her sluggishness.

Parupalli Kashyap maintained his good run of form to beat Smash Masters’ Sourabh Verma 11-15, 15-13, 15-14 in the tie’s second match.

Sourabh looked in great touch in the opening game and was hardly challenged by Kashyap. He dominated to go 1-0 up in the match. The second game was a pulsating affair that put players in both dug-outs being on the edge of their seats. Kashyap showed great determination to restore parity in the match and the send the entire stadium into frenzy.

Sourabh was quick to get off the blocks in the final game and raced to an 8-3 lead. After the interval, Kashyap launched a brilliant comeback and tied the score 9-9. But Sourabh was in no mood to let go off the opportunity and raced to a 14-10 lead. Kashyap then showed great resiliency to save four match points. He sealed the match 15-14 after Sourabh found the nets.

The men’s doubles pair of Hendra Setiawan/Tang Chun Han prevailed over Kidambi Nandagopal/Lee Chun Hei Reginald 15-14, 15-10 to guide the Warriors to a slender 4-3 win in the final match.

Awadhe Warriors logged the first point of the tie after their mixed doubles pair Christina Pedersen/Tang Chun Man came from a game down to beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Law Cheuk Him 14-15, 15-12, 15-14.