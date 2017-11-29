Premier League

Premier League referees are stuck in the ‘dark ages’, says Arsene Wenger

The Arsenal manager urged the referees to take ‘crisp, sharp action’ over affecting the flow of the game.

by 
Premierleague.com

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has slammed Premier League referees by claiming they are stuck in the 1950s.

In a lengthy blast at the game’s authorities, Wenger also called for the handball rule to be changed after the controversial late penalty conceded by Arsenal’s Calum Chambers in Sunday’s draw at West Bromwich Albion.

The Football Association has charged Wenger following his conduct in the referees’ changing room after that match.

Wenger pointedly said Mike Dean “saw what he wanted to see” at the Hawthorns and believes referees in England need to sharpen up.

“For me, they have to serve the game like we have to serve the game, and to try to give positive emotions to people who love football in the stand,” Wenger said.

“It’s not appropriate any more, in 2018, that the guy calls a player, speaks half a minute, or a minute to him, to say, ‘Look, you have to behave properly.’ That is gone.

“That is not the rhythm of a modern society. People want crisp, sharp action, and the referee has to make sure that that happens. This is the 1950s, where the guy talks to him – ‘If you’re not nice, I might punish you’. Come on, let’s not waste time.

“What does it help for the game? Nothing. Nothing happens. People who sit in the stand don’t want to see that.

“They want to see, ‘Come on, let’s get on with it and play’. That’s our responsibility. We don’t live in the dark ages.”

