Premier League

‘I'm very happy here’: Aguero content to see out contract at Manchester City

The Argentine striker has been with City since 2011 and has a contract that runs until 2020.

by 
Ben Stansall/AFP

Sergio Aguero says he would like to see out his present contract with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City which runs until 2020. The 29-year-old Argentinian striker had been rumoured to be unhappy at not always being a first-choice starter.

However, he looks set for a long run in the starting line-up with Brazil youngster Gabriel Jesus suffering a knee ligament injury in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. “I have until 2020, I think,” said Aguero regarding his contract. “The truth is that I hope to see out my contract and I’ll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that we will see what happens with me,” added Aguero, who is City’s all-time leading scorer and netted his 185th goal for the club in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Watford.

Aguero has been with City since 2011 and memorably scored the goal that clinched the title on the last day of the season in 2012 at the expense of city rivals Manchester United. He insists he would like to stay at the club but accepted that it was not ultimately his decision.

“The truth is I’m very happy here but, as always, as I said before, the club has the last word,” said Aguero. “They’re the only ones who decide, because obviously the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I’ll respect whatever they tell me.”

City manager Pep Guardiola appears content for him to stay as long as he wants given what he said in December. “He is a legend,” said Guardiola. “He will decide absolutely everything about his life and his future. I’m delighted to have him here.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.