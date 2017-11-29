Tata Open: Yuki Bhambri squanders chances, loses to Pierre-Hugues Herbert in second round

Yuki Bhambri pressed the self-destruct button by squandering six break chances in the deciding set and crashed out of the Tata Open Maharashtra following a three-set defeat against eighth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Wednesday. Bhambri’s first serve let him down as he bowed out with a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 defeat against the Frenchman, ranked 81, in the second round.

Bhambri, ranked 118, struggled against Herbert as his second serve hardly had any sting, making it easier for the Frenchman to attack. Herbert, to his credit, improved after a shaky start. In the second game of the decider, Herbert was down 0-40 but Bhambri, who has won 11 matches in a row on these courts, could not take advantage of the situation.

Herbert came out serving big and his returns too were very strong as he moved Bhambri on both sides of the court. It was the same story in the fourth game and in all, Bhambri let go of six break points. At this level, if chances are not converted, progressing to the next round is not possible.

Bhambri’s shoulders dropped and his body language was poor after missing those chances. Herbert, serving for the match, came out with an ace at a speed of 204km per hour. And when he served a double fault to be 15-30, he leveled the scored with a service which read 207kmph.

That was the difference between the two players. While Herbert used his service as a big weapon, firing as many as 13 aces, Bhambri’s first serve deserted him. His first serve percentage read just 57% at the end of the match.