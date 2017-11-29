ISL: NorthEast United sack coach Joao de Deus after dismal show

NorthEast United FC have sacked their Portuguese coach Joao de Deus after their dismal show in the ongoing Indian Super League season.

The John Abraham-owned side have won just one match out of seven they have played so far. They have lost five, the most among the 10 teams, and drawn one, and are at ninth spot in the league table spot with four points

“Joao de Deus and his assistant (Joao Pinho) have been sacked after the side’s dismal show in the league,” a team official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Goalkeeping coach Joseph Sidy is expected to take charge of the team before a new head coach is appointed.

NorthEast United play FC Goa at home on January 6.

Joao Deus’ sacking came a day after fellow ISL side Kerala Blasters showed head coach Rene Meulensteen the door.

NorthEast United had appointed Joao de Deus in July last year with hopes of overturning their fortunes this time around after failing to qualify for the knockout stages in the last three years since the league’s inception.

This season, NorthEast have scored just twice in seven games while conceding 12.

With just a win in their bag, the north-eastern side again look like to miss out of a top four finish unless they produce a turnaround in their fortune.