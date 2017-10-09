Ramkumar’s confident show against Cilic raises hopes of a strong 2018

The decks were already stacked against Ramkumar Ramanathan when he was drawn to face top seed Marin Cilic in the second round of the Tata Open Maharashtra on Wednesday. Even though he already has a top-10 upset under his belt – beating Dominic Thiem in Antalya last June – very few would have expected him to upset the world No 6 and former US Open champion. However, what was expected of him and what he promised was a fight to the finish, and on that count he delivered.
The final score read 6-4, 6-3 in 73 minutes but Ramkumar took the fight to the former champion with his booming serve and big forehand in front of the raucous crowd.
In the battle of big-servers – both clocking above 200 with a cracking 223 kmph serve by Cilic — the first point was an ace at 216 kmph from the 6’6 Croatian. The top seed took the early lead with a break in the third game. But when the Croatian was serving for the set, Ramkumar broke him back in a game where his one-handed backhand shone. However, he couldn’t hold on to the momentum as he lost his serve and the set in the next game.
The second set saw more errors from the Indian even as he tried to attack a lot more. There was a enthralling rally in the second game with Ramkumar and Cilic pushing each other to all parts of the court but it was a brief flare.
Cilic broke in the fourth game and thereafter kept his grip on the match as Ramkumar saved a breakpoint in the fifth game with a gritty hold. But he stepped up the attack on the Indian’s weaker backhand even as he played a strong serve and volley game to hold. However, he didn’t throw in the towel as he won 13 out of his 18 first serves, which included three aces.
“I gave my best from the first points. I believed in it, I came on court thinking I really had a chance. A few points here and there cost the game but there is a lot to learn and I think I am in the right path” Ramkumar said after the match, adding that it’s always a matter for few points against top players.
But there were many positives to take back for the world No 148. From his first ATP World Tour quarterfinal run in Antalya to his first Masters tournament and win in Cincinnati, his game and world ranking has steadily improved and it showed in his game on Wednesday.
“Beating Thiem was a big thing for me, it made me believe that I can play close with anybody no matter Cilic or anybody,” he added.
His brave effort was even praised by Cilic, who was impressed with his serve but said his backhand needs to get better.
“He is serving quite good, he has got good pace on the first serve and on second serve as well he was good today. His forehand is also quite good coming in, just off the backhand he was probably not as consistent as he could be and that’s obviously an area he can work still in his game. But overall he was fighting quite well and he had good mentality on court so obviously that’s important.”
The mentality Cilic speaks of was evident throughout the match. At no point did it feel like the 23-year-old was accepting the inevitable. As the Croatian said post the game, aggression was rewarded in the match and Ramkumar tried to keep up the attack throughout.
In fact, right before Cilic was serving for the match, the Chennai-player was conducting the crowd, asking them to be louder.
Asked whether the crowd support helps, he cracked his first smile of the post-match press conference. “It’s always fun to play in India, you don’t get these conditions when you go outside. if you play well it (the crowd support) obviously helps a lot. Here and there it can make a huge difference, when it’s a close point and you’re trying to push them. So I’ve been doing it and it has been helping me,” he said.
Talking about his backhand which was targeted, he said that his slice is also getting better. “My slice has also improved. I kept it deep, I kept it short, I played it as well I could. But I was pushed back with the slice because he is a good player and knew what to do,” Ramkumar explained.
Next up for him will be the Australian Open qualifiers and then a trip to US to train for a few weeks with his Spanish coach Emilio Sanchez. After that, barring a phenomenal run at Melbourne Park, he will be back to the grind on the Challenger circuit. But with the momentum of a good season, his ever-sharper game and the fighting mentality, Ramkumar can be assured of continuing his 2018 on a positive note.
How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience
Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .
Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.
Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.
The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.
Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.
Virtual healthcare services for better access
Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.
In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.
According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year.He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.
India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.
Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.
Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.
Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.
Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more
The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.
Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.
Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.
At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.
The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.
Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.
In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.
Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.
Taking services to homes
Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.
Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.
Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care.Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.
To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.
So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.
These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.
This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.