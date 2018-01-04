Indian Tennis

The key is to keep knocking: Yuki Bhambri on building up the ammo to fire his way to the top

From playing qualifiers for Chennai Open in 2017 to getting direct entry in Pune in 2018, it’s been a rollercoaster for the top-ranked Indian singles player.

by 
Maharashtra Open

Pune: From playing the qualifiers for the Chennai Open in 2017 to getting direct main draw entry in Pune in 2018, it’s been a full circle for Yuki Bhambri in the last year. Or as the 25-year-old calls it, a rollercoaster.

It came to a brief halt when India’s top-ranked singles player squandered six break chances in his second-round loss to eighth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Tata Open Maharashtra on Wednesday. But there is a definite silver lining for the world No 118 at the venue where he has also lifted two Challenger trophies in 2015 and 2017. This time last year, he was ranked 474th in the world after missing a large chunk of the 2016 season with injury.

“For me it was pretty much starting from scratch, starting from qualifying at 500-400 in the world to starting all over again and being here in the main draw on my own ranking. To be able to play all the tournaments I wanted to play, to play in Grand Slams again, to be able to compete in the higher level tournaments, I think it’s a huge success. Now I can build upon it and really push my way up,” Bhambri told The Field on the sidelines of the ATP 250 tournament at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

An ATP ranking close to 100 is a safety net in tennis, especially for players who have to wade their way through the Challenger circuit for good part of the season. For the Indian, who has a career-high ranking of 88 in 2015, this gives him the freedom to go out and play his own game.

“In tennis, you work to play the big events, you work to play the Masters, the Grand Slams – the big stage. [A higher ranking means] you don’t have to worry about where to play next, the schedule is a lot clearer. When you are assured of that out go out there and play a bit more freely and knowing that that there will be another opportunity if it doesn’t go your way. That’s one area I think which I think helps mentally,” he said.

Ask him if he is pushing to enter he top-100 again – which he did when he won the Pune Challenger – he clarifies that his goals are much higher. “I want to better than that, I think I am capable of doing better,” comes the candid reply. He is also just as candid when he says that he currently playing without a kit sponsor – “NO sponsor,” he says with a laugh – as was highlighted when he took the court with logos on his kit masked with tape.

The confidence is there, the game is good and getting better, and the opportunities are round the corner. Bhambri knows this very well, and in fact is very self-aware when he talks about his three-set loss here. He won the first set with an early break and had the chance to break the French doubles specialist six times in two consecutive games in the deciding set but the seeded player served his way out of the hole.

“I had my chances against Herbet… The goal is to try and improve in such moments. The difference between a top 20 player and say someone ranked 70-80 in the world is small. The half chances that you get, you have to take them, hopefully I can learn from this and take those,” Bhambri said.

It’s not that the 25-year-old has not his fair share of big-match moments. In August 2017, he notched the biggest upset of his career when he beat former world No 8 and defending champion Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Bhambri reached his first ATP 500 event quarterfinal at the Citi Open in Washington, beating Stefan Kozlov in the first round, sixth seed Monfils, and Guido Pella to reach the quarters where he lost to eventual finalist Kevin Anderson

“The win against Monfils was huge, for my confidence to win against such a good, classy player. When I made the quarterfinals and I lost, I was disappointed. I could have easily been happy just winning that match against Monfils but I think it showed how much confidence I had in my ability. It definitely helped me shape the second half of my season better. It showed playing in Pune as well,” he said. In Pune, he beat compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan to lift the title.

Bhambri compares these victories and the opportunities to ammunition, with which he can fire his way to the top. “Small things here and there build up, eventually add into your confidence, your game and make you comfortable. All these matches you can play and win, load them up and ready to fire away,” he explained.

But perhaps the more insightful analogy he uses is that of a door – a threshold that needs to be broken through to reach his peak. “For me, the key is to keep knocking on the door and if I can do that, I can keep going higher up.”

The knocking here involves not only playing better tennis, but expanding his skill set and maintaining a certain endurance level. In Pune, it was evident that he was trying new variations in his serve and was mixing his groundstrokes well. He also tried to volley a lot more and improve his showing at the net and also push his opponents beyond the baseline.

“It’s something I want to add in my game. I am very comfortable hitting from the baseline and moving around, so just try to win a bit more points on the net finish off points faster. A few surprise tactics, something I want to get comfortable doing,” he elaborated on the new additions to his game.

But to be able to experiment, the top on his priority list is fitness. No stranger to frequent injuries, he now has his trainer Abhimanyu travelling with him. He looked to be in good shape in the singles and doubles matches he played, but it was hard not to notice the tapes and bandages all over as well as a strapped knee due to “a freak accident.”

“I am in the best shape that I have been and because I have had so much tennis and training behind me. I have been able to increase a lot of my time on the tennis court, increase my speed, endurance which eventually, all these bits and pieces add up and will really help me on court,” he added.

Another advantage he hopes to have is the presence of his coach Stephen Koon at big events. “He is going to try and come for at least a dozen important tournaments, the Slams and such. It’ll help me add some perspective after my games,” he said.

While he is still alive in doubles draw in Pune with partner Divij Sharan, the focus now will be on Australia. It was at Melbourne Park that he tasted his biggest success – when the former junior No 1 won the 2009 Australian Open juniors.

He has played at the main draw there as a senior several times before, running to Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych. He laughs when reminded of his luck with the draw there, “I have had my share of playing top guys, I want someone lower this time. No Murray, Federer, Berdych, Nadal!”

But the goal for 2018 is to try and play more of the Grand Slams. “I think it is a realistic goal to try and play the French Open. To build on this and play as much and push forward.”

Realistic yes, but conditional to his fitness and form. If he can maintain both as he did in the latter of 2017, Bhambri can knock down the door he spoke of.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.