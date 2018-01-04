Chennai Super Kings, who are returning to the Indian Premier League after two years on the sidelines, have opted to retain star players MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajasthan Royals, who had also been handed a two-year suspension, have retained only Australia captain Steve Smith.

Royal Challenger Bangalore have retained the services of India captain Virat Kohli and star player AB de Villiers, while also going for the surprise pick of youngster Sarfaraz Khan as their third choice.

Kolkata Knight Riders did not opt to retain their captain Gautam Gambhir and have instead chosen to pick foreigners Sunil Narine and Andre Russel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to retain Australia star David Warner and India pacer Bhuneshwar Kumar, but ignored opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Delhi Daredevils chose South African all-rounder Chris Morris and retained the services of India youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians predictably retained captain Rohit Sharma and India stars Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Full retention list:

CSK: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja

DD: Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

KXIP: Axar Patel

KKR: Sunil Narine, André Russel

MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

RR: Steve Smith

RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan

SRH: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

