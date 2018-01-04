On Thursday, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils named former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as their new head coach. Ponting was the former coach of Mumbai Indians.

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid was Delhi’s chief mentor earlier. Dravid had to recuse himself to hold on to his current post as coach of the Indian under-19 team.

Pointing coached the Mumbai side for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 including a title triumph in his first season. Before coaching, Ponting was a player for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He has played 168 Tests, scoring 13378 runs and 375 one-day games scoring 13704 runs.

More to follow...