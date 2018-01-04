The Indian cricket team on Thursday skipped the optional practice session ahead of the opening Test against South Africa, while skipper Virat Kohli also gave the pre-match press briefing a miss, a noticeable departure from convention for a bilateral engagement.

India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar instead arrived to address the media, that too after a delay of over an hour.

Early in the day, the team management declared the pre-Test practice session would be an optional one.

However, it was surprising to see none of the players arrive for even a brief session. Even those, who are not expected to play a part in the Cape Town Test, didn’t come out for practice.

Only the support staff, including coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad, showed up to take a final look at the match wicket.

A source in the team management outlined that nothing should be read into it “since it is only an optional practice session” ahead of a hectic series.

Kohli’s absence from the media briefing was also perplexing. It is a general convention for the two skippers to address the press at the start of any series.

His predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni never missed a pre-Test briefing, especially when travelling overseas. Even in the West Indies last year or recently in Sri Lanka, Kohli was present in all pre-Test briefings.