Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his ‘spiritual home’ Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India captain Virat Kohli during the much-publicised yet predictable Indian Premier League retentions in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians had the league’s most successful captain Rohit Sharma back in their stable and on an evening when most names where predicatable, RCB pulled off a surprise by naming Sarfaraz as their third retention.

Current Australia skipper Steve Smith was Rajasthan Royals’ only pick while his deputy David Warner remains with Sunrisers Hyderabad along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The headline was, of course, the core of CSK returning to Chennai and that was the news that got most people talking. Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina were the team’s second and third choice respectively.

AB de Villiers was RCB’s second retention while they have kept uncapped Sarfaraz for Rs 3 crore while putting Chris Gayle back in the auction pool. And the team took some flak for their decision-making.

so virat kohli retained at Rs. 17 crore by RCB. makes him the most expensive player in IPL history #IPLRetention — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 4, 2018

Has RCB retained Vijay Mallya?

Or is he open for international a(u)ction?#IPLRetention — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 4, 2018

Basically @rcbtweets didn't surprise anyone. They were being themselves by retaining Sarfraz Khan. Baffling choice. That means they may have to shell out a bomb for acquiring Chahal/Rahul on Right To Match. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 4, 2018

#RCB will have to use RTM for Chahal and Rahul. Could be expensive. Means Gayle back in auction. Ditto with Malinga. Two of the most iconic players of the IPL in the auction — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2018

Sarfraz is a BIG surprise. Especially after he didn’t feature in a lot of games last season. #IPLRetention #RCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 4, 2018

Great that RCB has retained virat kohli. Losing under the same captain is still better than losing under a new captain. #IPLRetention — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) January 4, 2018

Disappointed to find there is no Sarfaraz Khan appearance on stage during the #IPLRetention where he takes his mask off to reveal he is KP in disguise. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) January 4, 2018

Chahal should have retained. Sarfaraz is a child in the bus. — Sumukh 🐺 (@Sumukh__) January 4, 2018

Once again you will top the tables from bottom — HARSH KUMAR (@HritvikPriya30) January 4, 2018

Very very poor choice for Sarfaraz, must have picked Chahal or Rahul.

last 10 years you made too many mistakes in players selection and thats why not performing well even with Kohli & ABD.

Please don't repeat this again please

IT hurts RCB Fans — Moh!t Thakkar (@mitpopat) January 4, 2018

One of the notable names not to be retained is long-time Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is now back in the auction pool with West Indians Sunil Narine and Andre Russell being the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise’s two picks.

We retain Rohit, Hardik and Jasprit. 3 current international T20 stars and match winners. Go, Mumbai. Get the elusive 4th IPL trophy! #MIPaltan #MumbaiIndians — Sanju Manju (@sanjumanju218) January 4, 2018

A bit dejected because of KKR not retaining Gambhir or any other Indian player for the upcoming season. Who else is capable of leading a side like KKR? The team management needs to be street-smart while taking a re-look at what will once again make them champions. #IPLRetention — Wasim Sheikh (@iamwasimsheikh) January 4, 2018

