The lure to play an extra bowler in Hardik Pandya along with an in-form Rohit Sharma in the opening Test against South Africa has cast doubts over Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the playing XI despite having the best away record among the current crop of batsmen.

While the Indian team skipped the optional session on Thursday, batting coach Sanjay Bangar dropped loose hints that the limited overs vice-captain Sharma may get a chance based on his current form.

“Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit, on the back of his performances across formats, is in with a chance of playing,” Bangar said at the pre-match conference.

Rahane’s form has been wretched since the start of the home series against England in late 2016. Since the start of the series, Rahane has scored 617 runs at an average of 26.82 over a period of 14 Tests with the only hundred coming against a below par Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

With Hardik Pandya providing multiple options on a hard deck, there are rumours that the Indian team management might take a bold call despite Rahane’s brilliant overseas record and an average of 60 plus outside the sub-continent.

As of now, the only thing that is going in Rahane’s favour is his record in countries like South Africa, England and Australia.

On the other hand, Rohit, since his comeback, has been prolific in the shorter version having scored his third double hundred in ODIs and joint fastest T20 hundred – both against Sri Lanka.

More importantly, in the two matches that he has played on his comeback to Test cricket, Rohit had scores of 102 no, 65 and 50 not out.

It is learnt that over the past six days, Rohit’s form in the nets has convinced the team management that he is in good touch.

Ishant for third pacer

Bangar lent support to seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma for the third-pacer role and said the discipline displayed by the Indian pacers in the home season would held them in good stead in the first Test.

“We have got Ishant Sharma who is on his third tour of South Africa and all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the work loads that they are going to encounter here,” he said.

“You see the consistency that they have displayed in the home season where they bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure that they gave the support that was required for the spinners on home soil.

“They have built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I am pretty sure that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on opposition batsmen.”

‘Opposition doesn’t really matter’

Bangar said neither opposition nor conditions would really matter for a supremely-confident Indian team, eyeing its first series win in South Africa.

“We are very, very confident about our preparation because we got four-five days here before the first Test. And out of those days we made sure we got plenty out of it. All the boys are in a positive state of mind,” Bangar said.

“It is a Test match and it is no different from any other Test match that we play wherein the opposition skills are taken into account. We really focus on our own inward processes, how our mental approach is and how our mindset is in terms of batting rhythm where we stand.

“So the opposition doesn’t really matter nor do the conditions. What we are feeling as a batting group is what matters more and we work towards achieving that sort of level that we desire to,” he added.