Tottenham salvage draw against West Ham in a tale of two sensational goals

Son Heung-Min’s stunning strike cancelled out Pedro Obiang’s thunderbolt as Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 draw against London rivals West Ham on Thursday.

Tottenham winger Son and West Ham midfielder Obiang staged their own goal of the season contest at Wembley with sublime efforts that will live long in the memory.

Obiang put West Ham ahead midway through the second half with a sensational 30-yard drive. But South Korea star Son had the perfect response, unloading a blistering 25-yard shot for his sixth goal in his last nine appearances.

Both goals deserved to be ranked among the best scored at Wembley since the national stadium was rebuilt, but the result was rough justice for Tottenham, who dominated throughout but failed to convert their chances.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side remain fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth placed Liverpool in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

West Ham are two points above the relegation zone after stretching their unbeaten run to three matches. Harry Kane was back in the Tottenham line-up after recovering from the illness that meant he was only used as a substitute in Tuesday’s win at Swansea

Son’s screamer

Christian Eriksen, so clever in possession, was at the heart of all Tottenham’s best moments and the Dane almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a searing strike that Adrian tipped over.

With West Ham happy to sit deep in a bid to frustrate Tottenham, Pochettino’s team had to remain patient as Son and Eriksen both had goal-bound shots blocked by the visitors.

Kane appealed for a penalty after Pablo Zabaleta’s sly tug at the forward’s shirt, but referee Mike Dean ignored his protests. When Dele Alli headed over moments later, Pochettino must have wondered if it wouldn’t be his night and that fear came true in the 70th minute.

West Ham had been so cautious that they hadn’t managed a single shot until Obiang took aim from 30 yards. Given time to size up his shot by Tottenham’s slow to react defenders, Spanish midfielder Obiang unleashed a blistering strike that raced past Hugo Lloris into the top corner for only his second goal of the season.

Kane led the Tottenham response, but he found Adrian in obdurate mood as the keeper pushed away his fierce 20-yard shot. Fortunately for Pochettino, Son was able to conjure up a moment of magic almost as jaw-dropping as Obiang’s in the 84th minute.

Seizing possession 25 yards out, Son’s rocket fizzed over Mark Noble’s head and left Adrian with no chance as it flashed past him.