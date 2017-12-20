India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar leaves Proteas reeling
Summary
Big calls from Kohli: No Rahane, Bumrah makes his debut.
Dream start for India: Bhuvneshwar destroys South Africa top order.
Live updates
After 5 overs, South Africa 12/3: Hashim Amla walks back! Unlike the previous two dismissals, this one is all down to the shot selection. Not what you expect from Amla. Bhuvi again mixes up the in and outswingers. The one that doesn’t move much from good length tempts Amla to go for a square drive and he edges it to Saha.
South Africa are reeling at 12/3: Bhuvneshwar does it again! This is a dream start.
After 3 overs, SA 7/2: WOW, just WOW! Bhuvneshwar has two wickets in his first two overs. This time it is Aiden Markram. What a set-up – he goes wide of the crease and bowls one full, moving away after angling in but Markram drives well for a four. Next ball it’s full and swinging in and Markram is completely fooled by this, didn’t even get his bat down on time! Given LBW. No review.
After 2 overs, SA 3/1: Mohammad Shami from the other end and he’s still searching for that rhythm, unlike Bhuvi who hit the ground running right away. Nothing dangerous in that over as Markram and Amla get off the mark.
After 1 over, South Africa 0/1: WHAT A START FOR INDIA! Phew, the build up to the Test was fascinating and the first over even more so. Bhuvneshwar starts off with two inswingers to the leftie Dean Elgar that drift down the leg and then follows that up with a beauty of an away moving delivery. Outside edge, Saha takes it. And the Indians erupt in joy. The first ball to Amla was a beauty as well.
Too many changes?
Ashish Magotra’s take on the lineup:
“Three big calls. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Everyone seems to be hailing this as a good, aggressive call but the feeling is that Virat Kohli might have bitten off more than he can chew. Going into the first Test, you also want some stability. Putting three untested players into the mix will mean that India will have to hope the rub of the green goes their way. This is not to say that the players don’t have talent – that they clearly do but how will the lack of experience in the longer format the bowlers and how will Rohit’s technique cope with the moving ball. These are questions that will be front and centre for Kohli and all those watching. It also seems like a decision with the Ravi Shastri stamp all over it.”
Data check:
Our in-house data expert Anand Katakam chips in with his thoughts.
“Suffice to say, without Ishant and Umesh, the bowling line-up doesn’t inspire that much confidence. Only Bhuvi has a good average outside the subcontinent. And Rahane is India’s best overseas batsmen. I know he had a poor series against Sri Lanka but leaving him out is criminal.”
No Rahane, yes Bumrah
Harsha Bhogle in the studio (why’s he in the studio? Sony’s big series and they have not sent a production team to South Africa? Anyway, I digress...) says this is the boldest team selection call he has seen in his time covering cricket. Here’s some more reaction...
Team updates from the toss:
Faf du Plessis confirms he is playing four pacers. Dale Steyn is back! Virat Kohli says he’d have bowled first on a green, moisture-laden track anyway. And confirms that Bumrah has been the best bowler in preparations. We are still reeling.
India XI:
S Dhawan, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, RG Sharma, W Saha, H Pandya, R Ashwin, B Kumar, M Shami, J Bumrah
South Africa XI:
D Elgar, A Markram, H Amla, AB de Villiers, F du Plessis, Q de Kock, V Philander, K Maharaj, D Steyn, K Rabada, M Morkel
TOSS:
Alright, South Africa have won the toss and India will bowl first.
Bumrah in the XI, here’s Ashish Magotra’s take on that:
Wow. Bumrah all set to make his debut. Will become the 290th player to represent India. Does this mean no spinner? Are India going with an all-pace attack? Or is one of the established pacers going to be rested? Bumrah in the India squad is a bigger surprise than Sarfaraz being picked by RCB. Damn. Still reeling. If it comes off, great. But...
BIG NEWS COMING IN:
Well, we did not see that coming. The Indian team management has made a brave call by handing Jasprit Bumrah his Test debut! What does it mean - are India playing four pacers?
Predicting India’s playing XI for first Test
While the matter of fitting star pacer Dale Steyn into the playing XI has landed South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis in a quandary, the story is not very different for Virat Kohli and the Indian team management, who have the unenviable task of reworking their composition which has remained constant through the long home season.
Here’s how we think the team will line-up.
The grass is greener...
“When the sun comes out, it might flatten out. Everybody knows the kind of pitch South Africa want. The grass should help with that,” said Newlands curator Evan Flint.
The numbers that show the difference between the two sides
A look at the average numbers of various important parameters shows just what India are up against before the first Test begins.
Numbers game: Breaking down India’s challenge
South Africa, in particular, has presented India with an almighty challenge for over 25 years now. Ever since their first tour of South Africa in 1992, India have always struggled with the bounce, pace and movement on offer. In their last three tours, however, India have won two Tests and came extremely close to winning another on their most recent visit.
