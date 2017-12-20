‘You don’t drop a player because he had one bad series’: Twitter stands by Rahane

Twitter users were left scratching their heads at India’s surprise team selections for the first Test at Cape Town as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had to sit out. However, what raised more eyebrows was limited-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah being handed his first Test cap.

The cricket loving folk, though, while lapping up the brave call to select Bumrah, did not take kindly to Rahane being dropped for Rohit Sharma. Among the current lot of batsmen, Rahane boasts of the best overall record outside the subcontinent. Some slammed Kohli too, as they think Rahane sitting out was a knee-jerk reaction to the Mumbai batsman going through a lean patch during the Sri Lanka series at home.

There were pundits who lauded India for taking the attack to South Africa too, but many raged at Rahane having to miss out. Here is how Twitter reacted:

Bumrah created some history at the Newlands. Incidentally, the pacer’s first match across formats now have come outside the subcontinent.

Indians to make Test debut in South Africa:



1992-93: A Jadeja, P Amre

1996-97: D Ganesh

2001-02: V Sehwag, D Dasgupta

2010-11: J Unadkat

2017-18: J Bumrah#SAvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 5, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah

ODI debut: SCG (2016)

T20I debut: Adelaide (2016)

Test debut: Cape Town (2018) — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 5, 2018

How do you drop your most dependable overseas batsman in the first Test of new overseas cycle?! Just how. Also, Bumrah ahead of Ishant and Yadav. Unable to make much sense of this. Let's see how this pans out. #SAvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 5, 2018

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah - three men retained by Mumbai Indians on Thursday. All of them are in the playing XI today. Not sure any of them were certainties in most pre-match XIs. — Shamya Dasgupta (@shamyad) January 5, 2018

5 bowling options is the way forward ,a definite positive approach, but a little surprised to see #Rahane missing out for #Rohit, once again limited overs cricket form being accounted for in a Test match .Keen to see how it pans out #SAvIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 5, 2018

What happened there? Bumrah and Pandya both playing. So only 5 top order batsmen for India and 5 bowlers. Going in with a positive frame of mind but lots of scope for thinga tp backfire #SAvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 5, 2018

Many will not agree with this but it's a good decision to drop an out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for an in-form Rohit Sharma. Now Shami along with Bhuvi, Bumrah and Pandya should bowl their hearts out to show us some fearsome fast bowling. #SAvIND — Wasim Sheikh (@iamwasimsheikh) January 5, 2018

As the former India opener points out, what happens to India’s slip catching now? The visitors have been below par in that department in recent times:

Rahane’s absence will be felt in the slip cordon too. Remember, India’s record in slips isn’t very good. Best hands dropped. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2018

India's best ever batsmen outside Asia has been dropped from the first test, Rahane averges more than any other Indian player in Tests outside Asia - 54.66 (Min 20 inngs). #WTF #SAvIND — Kashif Kazmi 🔵 (@KaashKazmi) January 5, 2018

Wow, this Indian team not short of surprises. But they are backing words with actions. Playing the all-rounder and no Rahane is a huge call — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2018

Dropping Ajinkya Rahane has to one of the most stupidest decisions. You don’t want to drop a player because he had one bad series, that crushes his confidence completely. Plus dropping a vice captain doesn’t seem right. #SAvIND #INDvSA @ESPNcricinfo — Rahil Shaikh (@rahil4798) January 5, 2018

An interesting analogy here:

Dropping Rahane in an overseas Test is as foolish as dropping Rohit in a home ODI. #SAvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) January 5, 2018

Virat is a massive believer in current form. You see that in the team that he has picked up for the first Test. Rohit in Rahane out, Bumrah in, all based on that philosophy.#INDvSA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 5, 2018

Is there anyone who can tell me why Rahane is dropped while he have highest Overseas Avgr in Current INDIAN Team#IndvsSA #SAvIND — Being Msdian (@BeingMsdian25) January 5, 2018

Never thought I'd see this day where Rahane dropped from the test XI and Rohit got his place that too in an overseas tour ! Never. — Nabaneet Mishra 🏏 (@navi_NM007) January 5, 2018

Ajinkya Rahane avg 54 in overseas conditions don't play India's first Test overseas. Remember Virat picked Karn Sharma ahead of Ashwin in Adelaide. That's what he has done here. Only selection that I don't mind is Bhumrah playing, didn't thought it would be this early.#SAvIND — KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 5, 2018